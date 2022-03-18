Alexei Overchuk takes part in a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission Council

RUSSIA, March 18 - During the meeting, the participants reviewed priority areas of work aimed at improving the economic stability of the EAEU member states.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk took part in a meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission, held on 17 March in Moscow. The meeting focused on issues of mutual interest to the EAEU member states. The parties paid special attention to priority areas of work aimed at the sustainable development of the member states’ economies, digital trade in goods, the provision of medical services, agricultural and food production, and public procurement.

The meeting participants decided on the composition of the high-level working group, whose activities are aimed at formulating proposals to improve the economic stability of the EAEU member states.

At the same time, the first package of such priority measures was approved.

In order to stabilise domestic prices for grain crops and sugar, the EEC Board was instructed to study the possibility of imposing restrictions on the export of these goods from the Union.

Decisions were made on customs and tariff regulation in relation to critical import goods in the field of agriculture and industry.

The EAEU Member States’ Programme of Joint Actions on Consumer Rights Protection was approved.

The Council also increased the threshold for duty-free imports of e-commerce goods to €1,000.

The meeting participants also decided to simplify the procedure for confirming the origin of goods imported into the territory of the EAEU. Importers will be allowed to use an electronic or paper certificate of origin for six months. The meeting also included a report on determining the minimum standard set of medical services as part of free medical care to workers of the member states and their families in the state of employment.

The drafting of the Eurasian Information and Computing Infrastructure interstate programme was launched.

The Council approved the draft Agreement on Mutual Recognition of Documents on Academic Degrees in the EAEU Member States.

The next meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission is scheduled for 15 April 2022.