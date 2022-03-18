FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 18, 2021

Media Advisory Court of Appeals of Maryland hosts Mock Trial State Championship

Maryland’s top high school mock trial teams will make oral arguments before Court of Appeals of Maryland Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty and Judge Michele D. Hotten on Monday, March 21, in the 2022 Maryland Youth & the Law (MYLaw) Mock Trial State Championship. The championship will be held in the Court of Appeals’ historic courtroom in Annapolis.

High school teams have been arguing this year’s case, Estate of Aaron Griggs v. Jodie Donahue, in courts throughout Maryland since January. Winners at the local levels advanced to regional competitions with the guidance of hundreds of attorneys, judges, and magistrates who serve as volunteers for the program.

The state championship is the culmination of the mock trial competition. Allegany High School and The Park School are the winners of two statewide semifinal matches. Both semifinal rounds were held on March 16: one virtually via Zoom before a panel of Maryland attorneys and the second in person at the Circuit Court for Baltimore County before Judge Judith Ensor. The students will compete for the state championship and an opportunity to participate in the national competition.

WHAT: The 2022 MYLaw Mock Trial State Championship

WHO: Court of Appeals of Maryland Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty and Court of Appeals of Maryland Judge Michele D. Hotten, presiding

Allegany High School, Allegany County The Park School, Baltimore County

WHEN: Monday, March 21, 2022, 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Court of Appeals of Maryland Robert C. Murphy Courts of Appeal Building 361 Rowe Blvd, Annapolis, MD 21401

The mock trial competition is sponsored by Maryland Youth & the Law (MYLaw) in partnership with the Maryland State Bar Association and the Maryland Judiciary.

NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs, by email at communications@mdcourts.gov or 410-260-1488, if you have questions. All persons being photographed or interviewed should be asked for their consent. The arguments will be shown via live webcast on the Judiciary website, mdcourts.gov/coappeals/webcasts.

