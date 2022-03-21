Wesco First C-Store in Michigan to Offer Online SNAP/EBT For Home Delivery and Curbside at All of its 55 Locations
Wesco is the first convenience retailer in Michigan to offer SNAP benefits online, and joins a growing list of retailers offering the service on Vroom DeliveryMUSKEGON, MICHIGAN, USA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wesco Inc has launched online SNAP (food stamps) payments at all of its 55 convenience stores across Western Michigan for on-demand home delivery and curbside pickup. In many towns it operates in, Wesco is the only retailer offering online ordering and home delivery to SNAP beneficiaries. Customers may also purchase SNAP ineligible items using traditional payment methods in the same order, as they would be able to do in-store.
Wesco joins a growing list of retailers in other regions of the US on the Vroom Delivery platform who are offering this important new service to their customers. The service is now live in four states, with over a dozen additional retailers expected to do launch the offering in the coming months. In many locations, these retailers are some of the first businesses in the entire state to offer online EBT payments. In Michigan, for example, Wesco will be only the seventh retailer to do so, with the rest being large national grocery brands such as Walmart and Aldi. When 7-Eleven Hawaii announced their program earlier this year, they were only the third to do so in the entire State of Hawaii.
“We have received tremendous support from our customers on our implementation of online ordering. It has been a well-liked and very successful addition to increasing customer convenience. It is a move to the future of convenience retailing, and we want to lead the way” said Wesco Co-President, Nancy Westgate-Sytsema. “Wesco also prides itself on focusing on the customer and listening to their input. We have gathered responses from our survey and social media comments, and one common thread is offering EBT/SNAP as a payment option with our online ordering platform. We are very excited to work with the USDA and Vroom to make this a reality.”
Vroom Delivery recently optimized its menu layout for retailers offering online EBT to make it easy for consumers to see at a quick glance which menu items are eligible. “We are very excited to launch this program in partnership with Wesco” said John Nelson, CEO of Vroom Delivery. “Wesco already provides such a unique and valuable delivery service to consumers in many underserved locations, and adding EBT to their offering will just make Wesco’s service that much more valuable to their customers.”
For more information on Vroom’s online EBT program, Visit: https://www.vroomdelivery.com/ebt
About Vroom Delivery
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, IL, Vroom Delivery is a full-stack e-commerce solution for convenience stores, providing every technical aspect required for chains of convenience stores to operate and manage their own e-commerce and delivery services. Vroom can set up an entire network of stores for e-commerce and delivery within a matter of days. For chains of stores seeking more information, visit www.vroomdelivery.com/prospective.
About Wesco
Wesco is a family owned and operated chain of 55 convenience stores based in Muskegon, Michigan. For 70 years, their mission has been customer service. Many things have changed over time but their commitment of fast, friendly service remains. For more information, visit www.gowesco.com
John Nelson
Vroom Delivery Inc
