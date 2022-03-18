"Veteran's Produce," Helping to Feed Homeless Veterans, joins the NVBDC's Military & Veteran Organization Task Force.
Primary role of the MVO Task Force is to focus on pursuing and achieving tactical and strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran Businesses.
"Veteran's Produce" builds community Aquaponic gardens to feed hungry veterans.
Veteran's Produce is honored to join NVBDC and its partners. Together we can accomplish more for those in need and help feed homeless veterans.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes "Veteran's Produce" to the Military and Veterans Organization Task Force. "Veteran's Produce" feeds homeless veterans with community greenhouse gardens and teaches them how to grow food. They have three greenhouses in Lewisville, Keller, and Decatur, Texas.
— T.C. "The Chief" Beckett, Executive Director, "Veteran's Produce"
Each 96-square feet greenhouses hold 200 plants of leafy greens, herbs, and other vegetables, but they are not grown in soil. "Veteran's Produce" uses a form of hydroponics or water-based planting called aquaponics to grow food without the use of soil. Aquaponics is an alternative farming method growing in popularity in the United States.
A Chinese proverb says, "Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime." "Veteran's Produce" is living that proverb. We are proud to partner with them to share their story with our fellow partners. As the Veterans gain skills and confidence in the program, we are ready to help," commented U.S. Army Lt. Col. (retired) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director.
NVBDC's Military and Veteran Organization Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success.
National Veteran Business Development Council is the leading Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of a Veterans status, ownership, and operational control.
To learn more about the certification process, visit https://nvbdc.org/certification-landing-page/ or call 888-CERTIFIED.
To learn more about "Veteran's Produce," visit https://veteransproduce.org.
To learn more about NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization Task Force, visit https://nvbdctaskforce.org, email retired Lt. Col. Kathy Poynton at kpoynton@nvbdc.org, or call (703) 282-6862.
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
