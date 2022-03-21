Trusted World Announces Expansion into Northern Collin County Through Partnership with Frisco Moms Care
New Partnership will Improve Access to Essential Resources for the Underserved CommunityGARLAND, TEXAS, USA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trusted World and Frisco Moms Care (FM Cares) established a partnership at the beginning of 2022 to improve access to critical services that make community living possible. Alongside this partnership, Frisco Moms Care announces its rebranding to FM Cares.
Stronger collaboration between Truested World and FM Cares will enable communities to deliver resources to those facing situational poverty, older adults, persons with disabilities, and those experiencing homelessness. Through this partnership, underserved communities can live with dignity and independence.
"Trusted World has been looking at expanding into Northern Collin County. We believe that partnering with FM Cares as a Hub powered by Trusted World will help us achieve that goal", says Michael Garrett, CEO of Trusted World. "We love the commitment that FM Cares has for the people in their community. We felt this was a natural fit. This new joint effort will help break down silos and ensure that resources reach our most vulnerable neighbors."
Many people living in situational poverty, facing a crisis, older adults, and people experiencing homelessness need help to obtain essential resources to live, work and thrive in their community. Many also need access to supportive services - such as FM Cares’ emergency utility bills services in Frisco and Little Elm. Without resources that meet their needs, they are often left in dire situations without bare necessities such as running water, food, and clothing.
"Frisco Moms Care is honored and excited to extend our existing partnership into being powered by Trusted World. This allows us to evolve into FM Cares, modifying our services and projects to serve more families in Denton and Collin counties," said Kim Kao, President at FM Cares. "FM Cares will maintain its original services of providing emergency utility bill assistance (once a year) in the Frisco and Little Elm areas for those that meet the income requirements and fill out a need-based application. This new partnership will allow us to expand clothing and food to surrounding cities. We will also continue to remain an active presence in Frisco through various projects catering to our community needs as well as facilitating the operations of our growing 12,000 member Facebook group, Frisco Moms Squad where women support each other and provide recommendations in a safe, welcoming space.”
About Trusted World
Trusted World is a nonprofit organization committed to providing the best resources, at no cost, to organizations that are providing services on someone else's behalf. Trusted World is an organization working to connect supply with need. Trusted World works with local agencies to provide the supplies needed to ensure their clients receive what they need to live and work in their community. Learn more at trustedworld.org. To connect with Trusted World on social media, follow on Twitter and Facebook or sign up for news alerts by texting the word trusted to 22828.
About Frisco Moms Care
Frisco Moms Care enhances the community through local service projects, promote hospitality and goodwill through acts of kindness, and provide socialization among a sisterhood of moms. We work toward this by creating opportunities for women to care for each other, and by supplementing and/or filling gaps in community funding for families in need through financial assistance, clothing, meals, and other special support. More information about Frisco Moms Care (FM Cares) can be found at www.fmcares.org or on Faceook at www.facebook.com/friscomoms.
