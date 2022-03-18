Battle of the Crab Cakes: Governor Carney, Governor Hogan Make Friendly March Madness Wager

Maryland Terrapins to Take On Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens in First Round of 2022 Women’s NCAA Tournament

Game Tips Off in College Park Tonight at 5 p.m.

WILMINGTON, Del. – Delaware Governor John Carney and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan made a friendly March Madness wager ahead of tonight’s matchup between the No. 4 seed University of Maryland Terrapins and the No. 13 seed University of Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens in the first round of the 2022 Women’s NCAA Tournament. Both governors wagered crab cakes from their respective states.

“Delaware is known for being the First State, and for our incredible beaches and delicious food—like the famous crab cakes at Woody’s in Dewey Beach,” said Governor Carney. “We’re really proud of our Fightin’ Blue Hens, and look forward to their success in the tournament. Thank you to Governor Hogan for this fun challenge, and for preparing some crab cakes to send over to Delaware. Let’s go, Blue Hens!”

“Crab cakes and basketball—that’s what Maryland does,” said Governor Hogan. “Our women’s basketball program is one of the best in the nation, and I’m confident that tomorrow’s game will be a slam dunk for our Terps. I want to thank Governor Carney for agreeing to this friendly wager, and I look forward to trying some inferior Delaware crab cakes after the big win.”

The Blue Hens, led by Coach Natasha Adair, are 24-7 this season. The Terps, led by Coach Brenda Frese, are 21-8. Tip off is tonight at 5 p.m. at Xfinity Center in College Park.

###