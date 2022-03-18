From the Heart | Astral at Auburn Residents Donate Heart Pillows to Local Hospital
Astral senior living residents donated these pillows to the pediatric heart unit at the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital.
Joan Hughes, an Astral resident and seamstress, was glad to use her sewing talents to make pillows for heart patients.
It feels so good to be using my hands again, especially knowing it is bringing comfort to these young kids.”AUBURN, IND., UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of an ongoing effort to help older adults discover their passions and give back to the local community, Astral at Auburn residents made heart-shaped pillows and donated them to the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital Heart Unit.
— Astral at Auburn resident Joan Hughes
The project – a joint initiative from Astral at Auburn and Franciscan Advisory Services – focuses on passion. At the heart of this passion is a dedication to helping people.
A group of Astral residents decided to dedicate some of their time and energy to providing comfort for children recovering from heart surgeries. Throughout the month of February, they met weekly to make no-sew heart pillows. The timing for the project coincided with Heart Health Month – the perfect time to raise more awareness for cardiovascular health.
“It was wonderful to see the residents so excited and involved in such a special project,” said Paige Gurney, the life enrichment director for Astral at Auburn.
The pillows will provide a sense of comfort, and when squeezed before coughing, sneezing or moving, they will help reduce pain near the surgery incision site.
Knowing that their pillows will be given to pediatric patients during recovery means a lot to Astral resident Joan Hughes. She is an avid seamstress who used to sew clothes and aprons often – and still keeps her sewing machine in her apartment at Astral.
“It feels so good to be using my hands again, especially knowing it is bringing comfort to these young kids,” Hughes said as she wrapped her arms around the pillows to make sure they would be soft enough for the children to hug.
For Hughes and the other resident volunteers, the pillow donation reignited a passion for helping those in need, and plans are already in the works for Astral’s next community service project. Last year, residents decorated teddy bears that were donated to the Auburn Police Department, so officers could give the stuffed animals to children in crisis situations.
About Astral at Auburn
Astral at Auburn, managed by Franciscan Advisory Services, is a senior living community with a vibrant approach to retirement. The community offers independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments that provide options for older adults at each stage of their journey. Astral at Auburn is located in Auburn, Indiana, and opened in 2021.
About Franciscan Advisory Services
Franciscan Advisory Services, Inc., is a division of Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, a Midwest leader in the senior living market. Franciscan Ministries currently owns and operates communities throughout Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.
