Northern Jet Management, Inc. Becomes Newest IADA Accredited Member

We believe that our abilities and our character are the most important things we bring to our clients.”GRAND RAPIDS, MICH., US, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northern Jet Management’s Aircraft Acquisition, Sales and Brokerage service is the latest accredited member of IADA, the International Aircraft Dealers Association.
— Northern Jet CEO Charles Cox
Based in Grand Rapids, with facilities in Naples, Fla. and DuPage, Ill., the company also offers jet card, fractional aircraft ownership and aircraft management services. Northern Jet is recognized as the largest 135 operator of 45 series Learjets and is looking forward to taking delivery of the last ever production Learjet at the end of Q1 2022.
"IADA is pleased to welcome Northern Jet as an accredited member of the largest and most productive international network of preowned aircraft dealers in the world,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “As a group, we very much anticipate continuing the business relationships many of our members have established with Northern Jet and look forward to working with their brokerage team into the future.”
“We believe that our abilities and our character are the most important things we bring to our clients,” said Northern Jet CEO Charles Cox. “Our aircraft acquisition and sales team delivers the kind of seamless transactions that IADA dealers are well known for, and we are delighted to become part of this exceptional network.”
About Northern Jet Management
Northern Jet Management, Inc. is an innovative aviation business that services both the corporate and personal travel industry. Headquartered at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Mich., and with bases in Naples, Fla. and Wheeling, Ill., Northern Jet Management manages a fleet of over 20 jet aircraft.
Northern Jet Management offers a variety of specialized services to meet multiple aviation needs. From an all-inclusive private jet card program: the Private Advantage Card, to full turn-key aircraft management, and aircraft acquisitions, sales, brokerage, and consulting. The Company Jet, LLC is the fractional jet ownership program which utilizes aircraft that are managed and operated by Northern Jet Management. The Company Jet fractional ownership program focuses exclusively on businesses and business travelers. For more information, go to https://northernjet.net/.
About the International Aircraft Dealer Association
IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers lofty standards of ethical business practices and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace. For more info go to www.iada.aero.
IADA's dealer organizations and individual brokers do business in more than 100 countries. They consist of the top seven percent of the world's aircraft dealers. IADA members participate in a program of ongoing education to remain current on best practices and new developments in acquiring and selling business aircraft, as well as abiding by a strict code of ethics, integrity and transparency. IADA represents a variety of IADA verified product and aviation services that also operate with the highest professional standards in the industry.
About AircraftExchange.com
A popular product of IADA is AircraftExchange, the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an accredited dealer. To earn accreditation, IADA dealers must meet our accreditation standards, receive sponsorship from current IADA Accredited Aircraft Dealers and undergo a formal review process. IADA Accredited Aircraft Dealers agree to adhere to a strict code of ethics that ensures fully transparent transactions between IADA dealers and aircraft buyers.
The AircraftExchange search portal enables organizations to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, aircraft class, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for some of the most popular aircraft manufacturers, including Embraer, Cessna, Bombardier, and Gulfstream jets. For more info about AircraftExchange, go to www.AircraftExchange.com.
