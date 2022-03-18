FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 16, 2022

Gov. Whitmer Awards MI Clean Water Grants to Six Communities to Ensure Safe, Clean Drinking Water and Support Jobs

LANSING, Mich. -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer today awarded more than $2.8 million in grants issued under the MI Clean Water Plan to help six Michigan communities ensure residents have access to safe, clean water. The MI Clean Water Plan provides direct investments for communities and will support over 7,500 Michigan jobs, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

"I am proud to continue investing in Michigan's water infrastructure under my MI Clean Water Plan," said Governor Whitmer. "Today's grants will help local communities across Michigan upgrade their water infrastructure, protect systems from toxic contaminants, and boost access to clean water for area residents. The MI Clean Water Plan creates jobs, protects public health, and lowers costs for Michigan families. We will keep getting things done on the issues that matter most to people's lives like clean water, safe roads, great schools, and lower costs."

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) awarded the Drinking Water Asset Management (DWAM) grants to the following communities:

City of Southgate: $599,219

City of Lincoln Park: $562,637

City of Mount Pleasant: $492,231

Berlin Township in Monroe County: $489,552

City of Woodhaven: $418,544

City of Bad Axe: $260,058

"These latest grants reinforce the State of Michigan's ongoing commitment to the vital community drinking water infrastructure that supports and protects our families and businesses," said Liesl Clark, EGLE director.

"The City of Lincoln Park is excited for this grant opportunity from EGLE. This partnership will give us a chance to upgrade our ability to inventory and assess our system. It will improve our ability to put our resources where they will make the most impact and improve our aging system. We thank Gov. Whitmer and EGLE for selecting Lincoln Park on this much needed grant that will ensure clean drinking water for our residents." - Lincoln Park Mayor Thomas E. Karnes

"Berlin Charter Township is very appreciative of receiving a Drinking Water Asset Management grant through the MI Clean Water program. This grant will allow the township to enhance our asset management plan and Distribution System Materials Inventory to identify materials that are part of the distribution system, such as lead service lines. This will help the township continue to provide high-quality drinking water to our residents at a fair price." - Jason Dobson, Water/Sewer Department superintendent, Berlin Charter Township

"The City of Woodhaven is extremely pleased to receive the Drinking Water Asset Management grant from the State of Michigan Clean Water Program. These funds will allow us to take a proactive measure to ensure our residents have safe and quality drinking water." - Woodhaven Mayor Patricia Odette

"The City of Bad Axe is committed to providing high-quality water through continuous improvement of the water distribution system. The Drinking Water Asset Management grant provides the city a great opportunity to be reimbursed for the inspection of the water services and distribution system, usually the most overlooked portion of a water system. The city will inspect private service lines and public distribution mains to characterize, record, and maintain an inventory of distribution system materials, normally made of copper, galvanized, and potential lead lines." - Bad Axe City Manager Robert Stiverson

DWAM is a one-time, $36.5 million grant program developed by EGLE under Michigan's Clean Water Plan. It helps drinking water suppliers develop and update asset management plans, and/or develop a Distribution System Materials Inventory to identify materials that are part of the distribution system, such as lead service lines, as defined in Michigan's revised Lead and Copper Rule. The grant application period for DWAM is closed as EGLE finalizes agreements for the full program funding.

The MI Clean Water Plan is a $500 million investment announced by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 to rebuild the state's water infrastructure to help provide clean, affordable water to Michiganders through investments in communities. It addresses Michigan water infrastructure issues such as lead-laden water service lines, toxic contamination like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), undersized sewers, failing septic systems, unaffordable water rates, and constrained local budgets.

The drinking water quality portion of this historic investment already has been approved and includes $102.1 million in federal dollars for lead service line replacement in low-income communities, along with $105 million for General Fund programs that address PFAS or other contaminants, planning and/or rate studies, asset management plan development, and lead service line identification. The governor continues to advocate for a $290 million Wastewater Protection program.

EGLE invests more than half of its budget in Michigan communities in the form of financial assistance to address water infrastructure and other efforts to protect the environment and health. For more information and an interactive dashboard on EGLE grants and loans, visit the Grants and Loans webpage.

Governor Whitmer understands that the health of our economy is inextricably linked to the health of our people and our planet. Since taking office, she has invested more resources into water infrastructure than the previous five years combined. These investments support good-paying jobs and ensure every parent can give their kid a glass of drinking water and know that it's safe.

Key Numbers

Invested over $2 billion from the State Revolving Funds and Community Development Block Grant in drinking water, stormwater, and wastewater facilities across the state, supporting 30,000 jobs.

Worked with Attorney General Nessel to achieve the largest settlement in Michigan's history for Flint's children and families, totaling $600 million in response to the Flint water crisis.

Launched the Water Utility Assistance Program, the largest investment in water assistance in Michigan history.

Deployed solar panels on state-owned lands and buildings and committed to powering state government with 100% renewable energy by 2025.

Invested over $100 million in parks and public lands. Proposed investing an additional $400 million to revitalize state and community parks, trails, and recreation facilities to make public lands more accessible, support local economies, and help Michigan become a more attractive destination for tourism.

Additional water, clean energy, and environmental accomplishments can be found here.

