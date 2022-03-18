Northbound Fort Duquesne Bridge to Northbound Route 65 Ramp Inspection Monday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the ramp that carries traffic from the Fort Duquesne Bridge to northbound Route 65 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Monday, March 21 weather permitting.

Inspection activities will occur on the ramp that carries traffic from the Fort Duquesne Bridge to northbound Route 65 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. To allow the inspection to occur, a traffic shift will occur on the southbound Route 65 ramp to northbound I-279 below the ramp.

The Larson Design Group will conduct inspection activities. Both ramps will remain open to traffic during the inspection

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

