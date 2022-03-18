I-76 Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Bridge Inspections in Philadelphia, Chester Counties

03/18/2022

King of Prussia PA – Interstate 76 is among several state highways restricted next week in Philadelphia and Chester counties for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, March 21, and Tuesday, March 22, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (Kennett-Oxford Bypass) between the Route 272 and the Route 472 interchanges in East Nottingham Township, Chester County;

Tuesday, March 22, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating right lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) between the Broad Street and the Wingohocking Street/9th Street interchanges in Philadelphia;

Wednesday, March 23, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound Interstate 76 between the Interstate 676 (Vine Street Expressway) and the Girard Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia;

Thursday, March 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating right lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-76 between the northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) and the Montgomery Drive interchanges in Philadelphia; and

Friday, March 25, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Hunting Park Avenue between Kelly Drive and Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspections are part of PennDOT's program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #