Paving Work Begins Monday on Routes 19, 88 in Allegheny County

03/18/2022

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing group paving work on Route 19 (Perry Highway) and Route 88 (Library Road) in Allegheny County will begin Monday, March 21 weather permitting.

Work on the $3.79 million group paving contract will begin Monday. The following roadways are part of the project:

Route 19 between Ivory Avenue and Center Avenue in Ross Township and West View Borough. Single-lane restrictions will occur weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weeknights from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through late August. Weekend work will occur as crews conduct base and joint repairs, milling and paving, slope work, guide rail updates, concrete curb installation, and line painting.

Route 88 between South Park Road and Connor Road in the Municipality of Bethel Park and Castle Shannon Borough. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. Friday night to 10 a.m. Saturday morning, and 7 p.m. Saturday night through 7 a.m. Sunday morning through late August. Crews will conduct milling and paving, guide rail updates, drainage improvements, base repairs, and pavement marking installation.

Crews from Mele & Mele & Sons, Inc. will conduct the work.

