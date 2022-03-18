Submit Release
Lowering of U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former NC Senator William B. Miller Sr.

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half staff from sunrise to sunset Saturday, March 19, 2022, in honor of former North Carolina Senator William B. Miller Sr., who passed away on Monday, March 14. Miller served eight years as chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party and as a senator for District 31 in 2006.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on March 19 at the Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. 

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper: “I’m grateful for former North Carolina Senator Bill Miller’s service to Forsyth County and North Carolina, and our prayers are with his friends and family."

Join us   Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code. Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.  Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.

