Lowering of U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former NC Senator William B. Miller Sr.

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half staff from sunrise to sunset Saturday, March 19, 2022, in honor of former North Carolina Senator William B. Miller Sr., who passed away on Monday, March 14. Miller served eight years as chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party and as a senator for District 31 in 2006.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on March 19 at the Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper: “I’m grateful for former North Carolina Senator Bill Miller’s service to Forsyth County and North Carolina, and our prayers are with his friends and family."

Background North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.