NASS recognizes Del. Caleb Hanna as one of just 13 inaugural national recipients

Charleston, W.Va. – The National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) announced this week that there were thirteen inaugural recipients of the national John Lewis Youth Leadership Award. The very first individual to receive the Award was Delegate Caleb Hanna, a current member of the WV House of Delegates.

The John Lewis Youth Leadership Award was established in 2021 by the National Association of Secretaries of State. The Award is in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of the late Congressman John Lewis of Georgia.

The Award given by NASS is to recognize gifted, civic-minded young adults. The recipients demonstrate leadership abilities, have a passion for social justice, and are motivated to improve the quality of life in their community.

A brief biography of each recipient is featured in this video released by NASS.

Secretary of State Mac Warner nominated Delegate Hanna for the Award. The Award was presented to Hanna at the kickoff celebration of West Virginia's 50th anniversary of the passage of the 26th Amendment that lowered the voting age from 21 to 18.

In November of 2018, just a week after his 19th birthday, Hanna was elected to the WV House of Delegates making him the youngest Black American ever elected to any state legislature. He was re-elected in 2020 to his position representing Nicholas, Randolph, Upshur and Webster Counties.

