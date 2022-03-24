Raiffeisen Bank rolls out Chronicle FIX solution across global ETD business

Chronicle Software-driven EFX trading efficiencies benefit customers worldwide

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chronicle Software (Chronicle), the specialist provider of low-latency microservices and technology solutions for financial services, has expanded its footprint in Raiffeisen Bank International, one of the leading banks in Austria and CEE.

Following initial implementation within one of its regional trading centres, the bank has now rolled out Chronicle’s Java-based, microsecond latency, high performance FIX engine across its complete global ETD workflow.

The Chronicle FIX engine is a core trading technology built to meet the most stringent performance and resilience requirements of many of the world’s leading banks. With exceptional low latency, high throughput (c.1m messages per server/second), rule-based routing for ease of scalability, multi-level security and a robust design supporting uninterrupted trading, Chronicle FIX is acknowledged as an industry-leading core trading technology.

Peter Lawrey, CEO of Chronicle Software commented “Our continuing investment in our FIX Engine and regular product enhancements allow banks to implement a unified, scalable and resilient FIX trading solution seamlessly within legacy applications. Also by providing the source code we enable customers to maintain complete implementation flexibility over implementation as well as over price and performance.” He added “Our experience with Raiffeisen builds on Chronicle’s reputation of delivering faster and better trading capabilities for the benefit of banks and their customers”.

Anton Kenyaykin, Head of Capital Markets Sales, Raiffeisen Bank International added “Following an extremely successful implementation of Chronicle Fix we have now deployed this across our ETD trading business. We are delighted with Chronicle’s unique approach of giving us access to the source code, which not only provides us with budget certainty but also enables us to build a tailored solution that fulfils our requirements and meets the needs of our customers”.

About Chronicle

Chronicle is a global leader in low latency, high performance Java applications. Today, Chronicle’s software underpins the most demanding, sub-millisecond trading applications of many of the world’s leading financial institutions and trading venues.

Chronicle’s open-source software attracts 24 million downloads per year, with more than 80 of the world’s top 100 banks using Chronicle solutions and services within operating environments and enterprise solutions. The rapid pace of adoption of Chronicle technology by investment banks, hedge funds and crypto exchanges is a reflection of its unique business model which optimises ‘buy and build’ decision-making and operational efficiency.

Headquartered in London, with offices in Melbourne and Singapore, Chronicle Software was founded in 2013 by Peter Lawrey, the design authority and technical architect behind the Chronicle software stack. Collectively, the Chronicle team has more than a century of experience building leading-edge financial technology solutions across multiple asset classes.

