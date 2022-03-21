HIP Video Promo presents: Sp8ce Owl dips between dimensions on "Miami 1987 (Earth 246)"

Using sound as his guide, Sp8ce Owl aims to bring people together. "Miami 1987 (Earth 246)" takes us through a Blade Runner-esque version of the Magic City.

PETALUMA, CA, USA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Space is infinite, mysterious, and full of vast undiscovered stretches. This collection of words can also describe electronic composer Sp8ce Owl, an enigmatic artist specializing in sonic eloquence and cinematic instrumental transmission. Utilizing sound as his guide, he dips between dimensions to collect unique elements that make his music unlike anything you have heard before. The synchronized rhythms and dynamic bass hits bring you to a heightened state of mind and allow you to connect with the pulse of the songs. Sp8ce Owl utilizes music in a way to bring people together, to let you know you are not alone, regardless of the space in between.

Grounded somewhere between reality and the distant future, Sp8ce Owl takes us through a Blade Runner-esque version of The Magic City in his track “Miami 1987 (Earth 246)”. The soundscape is ethereal and otherworldly, with hypnotic sequences composed of glitchy synths, keyboard, and drums. Listen closely to pick up on subtle tambourines and chimes that keep the track elevated with lush instrumentals and electronics that bring a tropical flair. The music video is saturated with dreamlike visuals and a vaporwave aesthetic that melts the familiar with the unknown. There are sunshine-drenched shots of Miami as we know it: surfing, endless beaches, and the roaring nightlife. Yet, the second half shifts into hues of neon pinks and purples, a cyberpunk version of the city. Journey into an alternate reality in Sp8ce Owl’s “Miami 1987 (Earth 246)”.

