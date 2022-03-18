Pellitteri Waste Systems lands new contracts for curbside waste, recycling collection in 6 Southern WI municipalities
New Wisconsin communities now benefit from expanded recycling list.MADISON, WI, USA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pellitteri Waste Systems — Southern Wisconsin’s leading independent, family owned and operated, waste and recycling services provider — started 2022 with six new municipal contracts, bringing the total local communities served by Pellitteri to 35 and more than 61,000 homes serviced weekly.
With the new contracts to serve the City of Verona, Townships of Burke, Middleton and Springfield, along with the Villages of Maple Bluff and Fall River, Pellitteri added over 10,000 new homes for curbside waste and recycling removal.
“As a local, family owned and operated company, we earn our customers one at a time and are honored to be serving these new communities for their curbside waste removal,” Danielle Pellitteri, Pellitteri Vice President said.
New communities now benefit from Pellitteri's expanded recycling list because of their ability to sort and process items for recycling that are not currently required by state law.
Hot and cold paper cups
Paper milk & juice cartons
Metal pots and pans
Shredded paper properly prepared in clear plastic bags (no larger than a basketball)
Small metal appliances like toasters and blenders (no larger than a basketball)
Small metal plumbing fixtures, faucets, valves
Aerosol cans (empty)
“We have continued to invest in the infrastructure to provide a high level of recycling for the community as evidenced by our Material Recovery Facility at Kipp Street Station in Madison. We make sure that your recycling is actually being recycled,” David Pellitteri, Pellitteri Vice President said. “We have greater control over how your recyclables are used in addition to going above and beyond what is required to be recycled by the DNR.”
Along with the new contracts, Pellitteri also secured contract extensions in 2021 for the City of Brodhead, Village of Shorewood Hills, as well as the Townships of Montrose and Newport; all of which will continue to be served by Pellitteri for many years to come.
You can find more information on residential recycling in English here Spanish here. You can also watch how your recycling gets sorted here. Want to become a Super Recycler? Watch these short recycling tip videos to become a recycling expert!
About Pellitteri Waste Systems: Pellitteri Waste Systems provides state-of-the-art waste disposal and recycling collection and processing service to commercial, industrial, and residential customers throughout Southern Wisconsin. It is a third-generation, family-owned company based in Madison with a proud tradition of service and community involvement. Pellitteri services more than 61,000 homes with fully automated cart service throughout Southern Wisconsin. The company sorted more than 97 million pounds of mixed recycling in 2020 at their local Material Recovery Facility.
Danielle Pellitteri
Pellitteri Waste Systems, Inc.
+1 608-257-4285
info@pellitteri.com
