Statement by Premier Dennis King on the retirement of Senator Griffin

CANADA, March 18 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following on the retirement of Senator Diane Griffin: 

“On behalf of the Government of Prince Edward Island and all Islanders, I want to thank Senator Griffin for her six years of leadership in Canada’s Senate.   

There was never a topic too large or controversial that Senator Griffin wasn’t willing and able to tackle. Whether it was dual EI zones, basic income guarantee, regional transportation links in Atlantic Canada, truth and reconciliation, or the PEI potato trade crisis – Diane brought a respectful tone to all deliberations and always remained focused on what was best for Islanders in her role as Senator.   

In the first meeting I had with Senator Griffin after becoming Premier she spoke about the Imagination Library project she had learned about in Nashville the year prior. For months after that meeting Senator Griffin laid the necessary groundwork to launch the program in October 2020. Since the launch, the program has served 4,300 individual children and has provided Island families with over 50,000 high quality children’s books.   

Diane’s calm demeanour and well-developed thoughts and opinions are respected by all sides of both chambers in Ottawa. She never looked for credit and made the most out of every day that she served our province – her shoes will be difficult to fill for whomever comes next.   

On behalf of all Islanders, I would like to wish Diane all the best in her retirement from public life.” 

