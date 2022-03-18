Two Maine School Administrative Units Awarded Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) School Bus Rebate Awards From U.S. EPA

As part of a recent push by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to propose new, stronger standards to promote clean air and reduce pollution from heavy-duty vehicles and engines, approximately $10 million in DERA (Diesel Emissions Reduction Act) School Bus Rebates were awarded to local schools across the country, include two districts in Maine.

The funds will help with the replacement of old diesel school buses with new electric, diesel, gasoline, propane, or compressed natural gas (CNG) school buses meeting current emission standards.

Two Maine School Administrative Units were among the 444 rebates issued for school bus replacements:

State Selectee Name Region Funding Offered/Accepted # of Buses to be funded ME MSAD 28 1 $65,000 1 ME RSU#16 1 $20,000 1

See the full U.S. EPA media release which includes a full listing of awardees. Learn more about DERA (Diesel Emissions Reduction Act) School Bus Rebates visit: https://www.epa.gov/dera/rebates.