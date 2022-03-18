Submit Release
IPD Group Adds Ukraine War Newsfeed to Its Perspectify News App

WASHINGTON , DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perspectify, an innovative news app created by IPD Group, has launched a newsfeed focused solely on providing in-depth news coverage of the Ukraine war.
The newly added section offers a balanced selection of the most important stories of the day related to Ukraine, hand-selected by our international editorial team.

In line with our goal of providing more perspective to political news coverage, it employs the same labeling system of source categorization that distinguishes IPD Group products from other news outlets.

To access the newsfeed directly scan the QR code listed on our website. The Perspectify News App is also available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. To read it online go to www.perspectify.com/ukraine.

About IPD Group

IPD Group is a U.S.-based international firm known for its development of market-leading news apps, state-of-the-art web-based services as well as its EIN Presswire service. It has joined global tech companies’ fight against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, excluding all Russian pro-government sources such as RT, TASS, and Sputnik from our search results as they have become part of the Russian government’s war efforts. IPD Group has also begun to reject all press releases from Russian and Belarusian government institutions and state companies. Last but not least, IPD Group is financially supporting Ukraine via donations to various organizations that provide assistance to this war-torn country and its citizens.

David Rothstein
Internet Product Development Group, Inc.
+1 202-335-9494
email us here

