Ramp Closure on I-70 WB to US 250 South Monday, March 21
The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that the ramp from I-70 WB to US 250 South will be closed Monday, March 21 and Tuesday, March 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
These closures are being implemented to perform bridge inspection. Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns
and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the
project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.