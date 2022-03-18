Submit Release
Ramp Closure on I-70 WB to US 250 South Monday, March 21

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that the ramp from I-70 WB to US 250 South will be closed Monday, March 21 and Tuesday, March 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

These closures are being implemented to perform bridge inspection. Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns

and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the

project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

