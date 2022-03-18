Submit Release
News Search

There were 672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,602 in the last 365 days.

See The Jerwood Collection through the eyes of school students at The Harley Gallery, Nottinghamshire UK

Voyage of Discovery at The Harley Gallery, Nottinghamshire UK

Voyage of Discovery at The Harley Gallery, Nottinghamshire UK

Gallery view - Voyage of Discovery at The Harley Gallery, Nottinghamshire UK

Gallery view - Voyage of Discovery at The Harley Gallery, Nottinghamshire UK

The Harley Gallery - Voyage of Discovery, Nottinghamshire UK

The Harley Gallery - Voyage of Discovery, Nottinghamshire UK

Lose yourself in a 'Voyage of Discovery - Journeys with Jerwood', showing until May 2nd.

Their interpretations of these works of art, unmediated by traditional scholarship and artspeak, are both a revelation and a complete delight.”
— Lisa Gee, Director The Harley Foundation
WORKSOP, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, UK, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pupils from three local schools have been working with The Harley Gallery, Welbeck, to develop an astonishing new exhibition with the prestigious Jerwood Collection of modern and contemporary British Art.

The exhibition, ‘A Voyage of Discovery – Journeys with Jerwood’ is showing from 17 Feb 2022 to 2 May 2022, and invites visitors to join an adventure into the imagination.

The students were inspired by their experiences of the pandemic, and the exhibition takes the visitor from a journey from the darkness and confusion of the unknown, through to a dizzyingly colourful gallery of hope.

It has been developed by children from Sparken Hill Academy, Sir Edmund Hillary Primary School, and Shirebrook Academy in Nottinghamshire. The children and young people, aged between 5 and 16, have worked with curator Selina Skipwith to develop the exhibition from start to finish.

They were given free rein to choose exhibits from the acclaimed Jerwood Collection of over 250 artworks, and have selected an impressive group of works to create their exhibition.

As well as selecting the works to go in the exhibition, the pupils have developed the labels and directed the exhibition design. This show gives the opportunity to see great British art through the children and young peoples’ eyes.

Lisa Gee, Director of The Harley Foundation, said “All the students have been brilliant collaborators. Their interpretations of these works of art, unmediated by traditional scholarship and artspeak, are both a revelation and a complete delight. In some cases they’ve got to the heart of a painting in a way that I have rarely seen. I’m immensely proud of the part the Harley Foundation has played in bringing this exhibition to our galleries and I know that the schools and their students feel the same way too”

‘A Voyage of Discovery’ is the closing exhibition of a prestigious year-long residency showing The Jerwood Collection at The Harley Gallery. This exhibition follows selections by Lara Wardle, the Director Curator of The Jerwood Collection, art historian James Rawlin, and the charity Outside In.

‘A Voyage of Discovery – Journeys with Jerwood’ is showing at The Harley Gallery, Nottinghamshire from 17 Feb 2022 to 2 May 2022. The Gallery is open Tuesday – Sunday, and is free to enter with free parking. www.harleygallery.co.uk

Rebecca Hardy
The Harley Gallery and Foundation
+44 1909 501700
marketing@harleygallery.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

See The Jerwood Collection through the eyes of school students at The Harley Gallery, Nottinghamshire UK

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.