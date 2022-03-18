See The Jerwood Collection through the eyes of school students at The Harley Gallery, Nottinghamshire UK
Lose yourself in a 'Voyage of Discovery - Journeys with Jerwood', showing until May 2nd.
Their interpretations of these works of art, unmediated by traditional scholarship and artspeak, are both a revelation and a complete delight.”WORKSOP, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, UK, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pupils from three local schools have been working with The Harley Gallery, Welbeck, to develop an astonishing new exhibition with the prestigious Jerwood Collection of modern and contemporary British Art.
— Lisa Gee, Director The Harley Foundation
The exhibition, ‘A Voyage of Discovery – Journeys with Jerwood’ is showing from 17 Feb 2022 to 2 May 2022, and invites visitors to join an adventure into the imagination.
The students were inspired by their experiences of the pandemic, and the exhibition takes the visitor from a journey from the darkness and confusion of the unknown, through to a dizzyingly colourful gallery of hope.
It has been developed by children from Sparken Hill Academy, Sir Edmund Hillary Primary School, and Shirebrook Academy in Nottinghamshire. The children and young people, aged between 5 and 16, have worked with curator Selina Skipwith to develop the exhibition from start to finish.
They were given free rein to choose exhibits from the acclaimed Jerwood Collection of over 250 artworks, and have selected an impressive group of works to create their exhibition.
As well as selecting the works to go in the exhibition, the pupils have developed the labels and directed the exhibition design. This show gives the opportunity to see great British art through the children and young peoples’ eyes.
Lisa Gee, Director of The Harley Foundation, said “All the students have been brilliant collaborators. Their interpretations of these works of art, unmediated by traditional scholarship and artspeak, are both a revelation and a complete delight. In some cases they’ve got to the heart of a painting in a way that I have rarely seen. I’m immensely proud of the part the Harley Foundation has played in bringing this exhibition to our galleries and I know that the schools and their students feel the same way too”
‘A Voyage of Discovery’ is the closing exhibition of a prestigious year-long residency showing The Jerwood Collection at The Harley Gallery. This exhibition follows selections by Lara Wardle, the Director Curator of The Jerwood Collection, art historian James Rawlin, and the charity Outside In.
‘A Voyage of Discovery – Journeys with Jerwood’ is showing at The Harley Gallery, Nottinghamshire from 17 Feb 2022 to 2 May 2022. The Gallery is open Tuesday – Sunday, and is free to enter with free parking. www.harleygallery.co.uk
