Billion Dreams 2022 – An exclusive Return to India - hiring event for NRIs

Return to India Hiring Event

Billion Dreams - 2022

Return to India Hiring Event

Founders of Global Talent Exchange

Participating Brands

Hiring Companies

At this Virtual Event, interact with representatives from Intel, Amazon, Micron, Diageo, Lam Research, Qualcomm, Sahaj Software, Celigo, Silicon Labs and more

Return to India and Innovate at a Global Scale ”
— Avinash Bichali
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Talent Exchange is all set to host their second edition of Billion Dreams – An exclusive Return to India - hiring event for NRIs.’

GTX’s ‘Billion Dreams’ is a virtual event that mobilizes in-demand tech talent from skill-rich regions to markets with talent shortages. With R2I, the team aims to connect niche techies across the globe with leading recruiters from the unicorns, startups, and tech space.

“A lot of our NRI talents are creating milestones all across the globe, and many even consider returning to India due to various reasons. The catch earlier used to be the lack of opportunities. Now the times have changed. India has shown remarkable growth in the start-up and tech ecosystem and it is expected to continue. If the NRIs want to return, now seems to be the right time. And that’s the entire vision behind Billion Dreams. We bridge the gap between talent and opportunity to help India take charge,” say Avinash and Yadunandan, Founders of Global Talent Exchange

As India seeks to become the technology hub for the world, the demand for a qualified workforce with experience in high precision and cutting-edge technologies is on the rise like never before across Semiconductors, AI/ML, Data Sciences, Cloud, Block Chain, IoT

This year, the event goes grander both in scale and reach to fuel Tech India's ambitious growth plans. At this Virtual Event you get to interact one-on-one with representatives from Intel, Amazon, Micron, Diageo, Lam Research, Qualcomm, Sahaj Software, Celigo, Silicon Labs and more participating to hire the best of game changing talent.

The event will take place virtually on March 25th and 26th, 2022.

To register - https://returntoindia.vfairs.com/

Don’t miss this chance to explore the opportunities that Indian Tech Industry has to offer. Lead the Charge. Be there.
About GTX:
GTX is a global tech recruitment platform that brings gamechangers – businesses and talent - together. With decades of experience in solving complex talent acquisition problems, GTX has helped several enterprise customers & start-ups to craft their global talent acquisition strategies.

Avinash Bichali
GLOBALTALEX PRIVATE LIMITED
+91 9900100999
avinash@globaltalex.com
Now is the time to return to India

