A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Michael Kaniarz, #183803

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Chris Gautz, Public Information Officer

517-241-0363

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. to consider the possible parole of Michael Kaniarz, #183803. The hearing will be conducted via video through Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Those planning to access the hearing must call 517-335-1736 or 517-335-1739 no later than March 29, 2022 to confirm attendance.

Michael Kaniarz is serving a Life sentence for the crime of Murder 2nd Degree. Michael Kaniarz was sentenced on May 15, 1986, resentenced December 4, 1989, out of Oakland County.

Brian Shipman, Chairman of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the Lifer Law, MCLA 791.234.

When logging into the hearing, your video must be turned off and audio muted to eliminate distraction during the hearing.

Please be advised that recordings, photography or screenshots of the proceeding are prohibited.