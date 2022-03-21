ICF Launches A Boutique Learning Environment, Opening Design Careers For Students In The Creative Field Of Fashion

International College of Fashion (ICF) celebrates the opening of its new campus for the design students in heart of the fashion hub of New Delhi.

Become a Fashion Designer or Launch Your Own Fashion Label with International College of Fashion” — ICF

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, March 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The launch of our New Campus is a transformational moment in higher education area as a Super Specialized Boutique Institute having the ability to use the industry network along with personalized mentoring, building tight-knit communities that deliver the right content at the right time to help students create a path to being successful in the business of fashion. We are thrilled to bring this competitive learning environment to life for our students.” Said Ms. Jaivani Bajaj, Chief Mentor, International College of Fashion“Enthused by the transforming potential of design education over years, ICF is committed to certifying that the next generation of fashion design professionals to rightly echoes the new-age design sensibilities our society,” stated Ms. Bajaj, Chief Mentor, ICF. “At ICF, tomorrow’s creative leaders will engage in real-world learning. They will develop as critical thinkers and change-makers capable of addressing the design issues of our time, and prepare to add creatively to the world of fashion design…deeply well-versed by evenhandedness, inclusion, and societal integrity.”Today’s learners demand an experience that mirrors their learning at the campus to the interactions with leading industry professionals.“Ours is a universe of experiential learning, and learners are increasingly choosing International College of Fashion, that tenders personalized experiences in every area of their learning cycle, together with delivering excellent education,” said Dr. Gulbash Duggal, Dean-ICF.ICF graduates are leaders in their respective spheres, with a collective commitment to creativity and critically addressing the complexities of the business of design in the 21st century.About (ICF) International College of FashionPromoted by the Bajaj Capital Group, ICF, is a leading and preeminent temple of envisioning and evolving Fashion Entrepreneurship education.ICF, through its Entrepreneurship programmes, takes the initiative of discovering those talented and successful individuals who have both the flair and business edge to become future leaders and champions of the local fashion industry. With the curriculum co-designed by NID (Ahmadabad), IIT-D (Department of Management Studies) & NIESBUD, ICF aims to build a strong professional foundation of technical and managerial ability for effective decision making. It targets towards individuals who aspire to build their identity in the fashion industry.Learning at ICF includes entrepreneurial practice, Design thinking & process, Innovation, Digital Marketing & E-Commerce, Collection Planning & Management of creative enterprises.This singular program guides you to become not only a designer with your own creative vision but a professional prepared to take your place in this challenging industry.

An Exclusive Talk on The Future of Fashion