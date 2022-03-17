Unemployment Rates Down for the Tenth Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in Most Metro Areas

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in January for the tenth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in twelve metro areas, and were unchanged in one, and down in another.

"Today's data reflects Illinois' increasingly strong economy," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "Continued job growth across multiple regions and industries is a sign of more progress. We look forward to sustaining this work in the months ahead, by connecting employers and job seekers with more resources and opportunities."

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+7.9%, +6,700), the Elgin MSA (+6.0%, +14,000), the Chicago Metro Division (+5.6%, +193,800) and the Springfield MSA (+5.6%, +5,600). Total nonfarm jobs were down slightly in the Champaign-Urbana MSA (-0.2%, -200) and unchanged in the Kankakee MSA. The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Wholesale Trade and Other Services (twelve areas each); Government (eleven areas); Professional & Business Services (ten areas); and Manufacturing and Education & Health Services (nine areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.8 points to 5.1%), the Decatur MSA (-2.7 points to 7.4%) and the Springfield MSA (-2.5 points to 5.1%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the third straight month.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area January 2022* January 2021** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 4.1% 6.4% -2.3 Carbondale-Marion 5.1% 6.9% -1.8 Champaign-Urbana 4.4% 6.3% -1.9 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 5.1% 7.9% -2.8 Danville 6.3% 8.2% -1.9 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 5.3% 7.4% -2.1 Decatur 7.4% 10.1% -2.7 Elgin 5.9% 8.3% -2.4 Kankakee 6.8% 8.7% -1.9 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 5.1% 7.1% -2.0 Peoria 5.9% 8.2% -2.3 Rockford 8.7% 11.1% -2.4 Springfield 5.1% 7.6% -2.5 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.7% 6.7% -2.0 Illinois Statewide 5.3% 7.8% -2.5 * Preliminary I ** Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - January 2022

Metropolitan Area January January Over-the-Year 2022* 2021** Change Bloomington MSA 91,500 84,800 6,700 Carbondale-Marion MSA 55,700 53,800 1,900 Champaign-Urbana MSA 109,700 109,900 -200 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,637,500 3,443,700 193,800 Danville MSA 25,500 25,300 200 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 176,900 171,000 5,900 Decatur MSA 47,400 45,300 2,100 Elgin Metro Division 246,500 232,500 14,000 Kankakee MSA 41,600 41,600 0 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 405,800 393,400 12,400 Peoria MSA 162,000 157,400 4,600 Rockford MSA 141,000 135,600 5,400 Springfield MSA 105,800 100,200 5,600 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 230,500 227,000 3,500 Illinois Statewide 5,846,000 5,579,700 266,300 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Jan 2022 Jan 2021 Over the Year Change Rockford MSA Boone County 9.6 % 12.1 % -2.5 Winnebago County 8.5 % 10.9 % -2.4 Cities Belvidere City 12.1 % 15.4 % -3.3 Freeport City 5.8 % 9.0 % -3.2 Rockford City 9.6 % 13.0 % -3.4 Counties Bureau County 5.7 % 7.5 % -1.8 Carroll County 4.8 % 6.4 % -1.6 DeKalb County 5.5 % 7.7 % -2.2 Henry County 5.1 % 7.1 % -2.0 Jo Daviess County 5.0 % 7.0 % -2.0 Kane County 5.9 % 8.4 % -2.5 Lee County 4.6 % 6.4 % -1.8 McHenry County 4.0 % 6.5 % -2.5 Ogle County 6.6 % 8.2 % -1.6 Stephenson County 5.8 % 7.6 % -1.8 Whiteside County 4.7 % 6.8 % -2.1

Rockford MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 8.7 percent in January 2022 from 11.1 percent in January 2021. The last time the January rate was equal to or lower was in 2020 when it was 7.6 percent.

Total nonfarm employment increased by +5,400 over the year.

The largest payroll gains over the year were in Leisure-Hospitality (+2,700), Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (+800), Professional-Business Services (+600), Construction (+500), and Retail Trade (+400). Educational-Health Services (-300) and Financial Activities (-100) sector recorded employment declines over the year.

Ogle County

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 6.6 percent in January 2022 from 8.2 percent in January 2021. The last time the January rate was equal to or lower was in 2020 when it was 5.6 percent.

Total nonfarm employment increased +100 over the year.

Government (+225), Construction (+125), and Professional-Business Services (+100) had the largest payroll gains over the year. Trade-Transportation-Utilities (-300) and Manufacturing (-100) sectors recorded the largest employment declines over the year.

Stephenson County

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.8 percent in January 2022 from 7.6 percent in January 2021. The last time the January rate was equal to or lower was in 2020 when it was 4.7 percent.

Total nonfarm employment decreased -100 over the year. Trade-Transportation-Utilities (+175), Leisure-Hospitality (+150), and Financial Activities (+150) had the largest payroll gains over the year. Manufacturing (-250), Government (-150), Construction (-125), and Professional-Business Services (-100) sectors recorded employment declines over the year.

Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.