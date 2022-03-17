Unemployment Rates Down for the Tenth Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in Most Metro Areas

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in January for the tenth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in twelve metro areas, and were unchanged in one, and down in another.

"Today's data reflects Illinois' increasingly strong economy," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "Continued job growth across multiple regions and industries is a sign of more progress. We look forward to sustaining this work in the months ahead, by connecting employers and job seekers with more resources and opportunities."

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+7.9%, +6,700), the Elgin MSA (+6.0%, +14,000), the Chicago Metro Division (+5.6%, +193,800) and the Springfield MSA (+5.6%, +5,600). Total nonfarm jobs were down slightly in the Champaign-Urbana MSA (-0.2%, -200) and unchanged in the Kankakee MSA. The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Wholesale Trade and Other Services (twelve areas each); Government (eleven areas); Professional & Business Services (ten areas); and Manufacturing and Education & Health Services (nine areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.8 points to 5.1%), the Decatur MSA (-2.7 points to 7.4%) and the Springfield MSA (-2.5 points to 5.1%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the third straight month.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area January 2022* January 2021** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 4.1% 6.4% -2.3 Carbondale-Marion 5.1% 6.9% -1.8 Champaign-Urbana 4.4% 6.3% -1.9 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 5.1% 7.9% -2.8 Danville 6.3% 8.2% -1.9 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 5.3% 7.4% -2.1 Decatur 7.4% 10.1% -2.7 Elgin 5.9% 8.3% -2.4 Kankakee 6.8% 8.7% -1.9 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 5.1% 7.1% -2.0 Peoria 5.9% 8.2% -2.3 Rockford 8.7% 11.1% -2.4 Springfield 5.1% 7.6% -2.5 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.7% 6.7% -2.0 Illinois Statewide 5.3% 7.8% -2.5 * Preliminary I ** Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - January 2022

Metropolitan Area January January Over-the-Year 2022* 2021** Change Bloomington MSA 91,500 84,800 6,700 Carbondale-Marion MSA 55,700 53,800 1,900 Champaign-Urbana MSA 109,700 109,900 -200 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,637,500 3,443,700 193,800 Danville MSA 25,500 25,300 200 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 176,900 171,000 5,900 Decatur MSA 47,400 45,300 2,100 Elgin Metro Division 246,500 232,500 14,000 Kankakee MSA 41,600 41,600 0 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 405,800 393,400 12,400 Peoria MSA 162,000 157,400 4,600 Rockford MSA 141,000 135,600 5,400 Springfield MSA 105,800 100,200 5,600 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 230,500 227,000 3,500 Illinois Statewide 5,846,000 5,579,700 266,300 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Jan 2021 Jan 2022 Over the Year Change Mattoon-Charleston Area Clark County 5.2 % 7.3 % -2.1 Coles County 4.7 % 6.6 % -1.9 Cumberland County 4.2 % 5.6 % -1.4 Douglas County 3.8 % 4.8 % -1.0 Edgar County 4.0 % 5.1 % -1.1 Moultrie County 3.4 % 5.1 % -1.7 Shelby County 4.3 % 5.8 % -1.5 Effingham Area Clay County 5.7 % 7.4 % -1.7 Crawford County 5.0 % 7.0 % -2.0 Effingham County 3.7 % 5.4 % -1.7 Fayette County 5.3 % 7.2 % -1.9 Jasper County 4.5 % 6.0 % -1.5 Centralia - Mt. Vernon Area Clinton County 3.5 % 4.7 % -1.2 Hamilton County 4.2 % 5.6 % -1.4 Jefferson County 5.7 % 7.6 % -1.9 Marion County 5.5 % 7.1 % -1.6 Washington County 2.8 % 4.2 % -1.4 Wayne County 4.7 % 6.1 % -1.4 Other Areas LWIA 21 4.9 % 6.7 % -1.8 LWIA 23 4.6 % 6.4 % -1.8 LWIA 24 4.8 % 6.8 % -2.0 LWIA 25 5.4 % 7.2 % -1.8 LWIA 26 5.4 % 7.3 % -1.9 Southeastern EDR 4.6 % 6.4 % -1.8

South Central Illinois Highlights

Mattoon - Charleston Area

January 2022 total nonfarm employment increased by +675 compared to one year ago.

Employment gains were posted in Leisure and Hospitality (+550), Government (+325), Other Services (+175), Financial Activities (+150), Construction (+50), and Manufacturing (+25).

Payrolls decreased in Professional and Business Services (-425), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-125), and Educational and Health Services (-50). No employment change was reported in Natural Resources and Mining, or Information.

Effingham Area

Total nonfarm employment in January 2022 increased by +1,800 compared to last year.

Employment gains were posted in Leisure and Hospitality (+625), Manufacturing (+300), Construction (+225), Educational and Health Services (+225), Government (+200), Professional and Business Services (+150), Financial Activities (+75), and Other Services (25).

Employment declined in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-75), and Information (-25). Natural Resources and Mining remained stable.

Centralia - Mt. Vernon Area

January 2022 total nonfarm employment increased by +900 since January 2021. Employment increased in Leisure and Hospitality (+475), Government (+400), Professional and Business Services (+150), Information (+50), Other Services (+50), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+25), and Natural Resources and Mining (+25).

Payrolls decreased in Educational and Health Services (-100), Manufacturing (-50), Construction (-50), and Financial Activities (-50).

Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.