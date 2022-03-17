Submit Release
Unemployment Rates Down for the Tenth Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in Most Metro Areas

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in January for the tenth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in twelve metro areas, and were unchanged in one, and down in another.

"Today's data reflects Illinois' increasingly strong economy," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar.  "Continued job growth across multiple regions and industries is a sign of more progress. We look forward to sustaining this work in the months ahead, by connecting employers and job seekers with more resources and opportunities."

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+7.9%, +6,700), the Elgin MSA (+6.0%, +14,000), the Chicago Metro Division (+5.6%, +193,800) and the Springfield MSA (+5.6%, +5,600). Total nonfarm jobs were down slightly in the  Champaign-Urbana MSA (-0.2%, -200) and unchanged in the Kankakee MSA. The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Wholesale Trade and Other Services (twelve areas each); Government (eleven areas); Professional & Business Services (ten areas); and Manufacturing and Education & Health Services (nine areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.8 points to 5.1%), the Decatur MSA   (-2.7 points to 7.4%) and the Springfield MSA (-2.5 points to 5.1%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the third straight month.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

January 2022*

January 2021**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

4.1%

6.4%

-2.3

Carbondale-Marion

5.1%

6.9%

-1.8

Champaign-Urbana

4.4%

6.3%

-1.9

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

5.1%

7.9%

-2.8

Danville

6.3%

8.2%

-1.9

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

5.3%

7.4%

-2.1

Decatur

7.4%

10.1%

-2.7

Elgin

5.9%

8.3%

-2.4

Kankakee

6.8%

8.7%

-1.9

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

5.1%

7.1%

-2.0

Peoria

5.9%

8.2%

-2.3

Rockford

8.7%

11.1%

-2.4

Springfield

5.1%

7.6%

-2.5

St. Louis (IL-Section)

4.7%

6.7%

-2.0

Illinois Statewide

5.3%

7.8%

-2.5

* Preliminary  I  ** Revised

 

 

 

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - January  2022

Metropolitan Area

January

January

Over-the-Year

 

2022*

2021**

Change

Bloomington MSA

91,500

84,800

6,700

Carbondale-Marion MSA

55,700

53,800

1,900

Champaign-Urbana MSA

109,700

109,900

-200

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,637,500

3,443,700

193,800

Danville MSA

25,500

25,300

200

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

176,900

171,000

5,900

Decatur MSA

47,400

45,300

2,100

Elgin Metro Division

246,500

232,500

14,000

Kankakee MSA

41,600

41,600

0

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

405,800

393,400

12,400

Peoria MSA

162,000

157,400

4,600

Rockford MSA

141,000

135,600

5,400

Springfield MSA

105,800

100,200

5,600

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

230,500

227,000

3,500

Illinois Statewide

5,846,000

5,579,700

266,300

*Preliminary | **Revised

 

 

 

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Jan 2021

Jan 2022

Over the Year Change

  
 

Mattoon-Charleston Area

 

 

 

  

Clark County

5.2 %

7.3 %

-2.1

  

Coles County

4.7 %

6.6 %

-1.9

  

Cumberland County

4.2 %

5.6 %

-1.4

  

Douglas County

3.8 %

4.8 %

-1.0

  

Edgar County

4.0 %

5.1 %

-1.1

  

Moultrie County

3.4 %

5.1 %

-1.7

  

Shelby County

4.3 %

5.8 %

-1.5

  

Effingham Area

 

 

 

  

Clay County

5.7 %

7.4 %

-1.7

  

Crawford County

5.0 %

7.0 %

-2.0

  

Effingham County

3.7 %

5.4 %

-1.7

  

Fayette County

5.3 %

7.2 %

-1.9

  

Jasper County

4.5 %

6.0 %

-1.5

  

Centralia - Mt. Vernon Area

 

 

  

Clinton County

3.5 %

4.7 %

-1.2

  

Hamilton County

4.2 %

5.6 %

-1.4

  

Jefferson County

5.7 %

7.6 %

-1.9

  

Marion County

5.5 %

7.1 %

-1.6

  

Washington County

2.8 %

4.2 %

-1.4

  

Wayne County

4.7 %

6.1 %

-1.4

  

Other Areas

 

 

 

  

LWIA 21

4.9 %

6.7 %

-1.8

  

LWIA 23

4.6 %

6.4 %

-1.8

  

LWIA 24

4.8 %

6.8 %

-2.0

  

LWIA 25

5.4 %

7.2 %

-1.8

  

LWIA 26

5.4 %

7.3 %

-1.9

  

Southeastern EDR

4.6 %

6.4 %

-1.8

  

South Central Illinois Highlights

Mattoon - Charleston Area

January 2022 total nonfarm employment increased by +675 compared to one year ago.

Employment gains were posted in Leisure and Hospitality (+550), Government (+325), Other Services (+175), Financial Activities (+150), Construction (+50), and Manufacturing (+25).

Payrolls decreased in Professional and Business Services (-425), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-125), and Educational and Health Services (-50). No employment change was reported in Natural Resources and Mining, or Information. 

Effingham Area

Total nonfarm employment in January 2022 increased by +1,800 compared to last year.

Employment gains were posted in Leisure and Hospitality (+625), Manufacturing (+300), Construction (+225), Educational and Health Services (+225), Government (+200), Professional and Business Services (+150), Financial Activities (+75), and Other Services (25). 

Employment declined in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-75), and Information (-25). Natural Resources and Mining remained stable.

Centralia - Mt. Vernon Area

January 2022 total nonfarm employment increased by +900 since January 2021.   Employment increased in Leisure and Hospitality (+475), Government (+400), Professional and Business Services (+150), Information (+50), Other Services (+50), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+25), and Natural Resources and Mining (+25).

Payrolls decreased in Educational and Health Services (-100), Manufacturing (-50), Construction (-50), and Financial Activities (-50). 

Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS.  Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

