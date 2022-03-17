Unemployment Rates Down for the Tenth Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in Most Metro Areas

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in January for the tenth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in twelve metro areas, and were unchanged in one, and down in another.

"Today's data reflects Illinois' increasingly strong economy," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "Continued job growth across multiple regions and industries is a sign of more progress. We look forward to sustaining this work in the months ahead, by connecting employers and job seekers with more resources and opportunities."

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+7.9%, +6,700), the Elgin MSA (+6.0%, +14,000), the Chicago Metro Division (+5.6%, +193,800) and the Springfield MSA (+5.6%, +5,600). Total nonfarm jobs were down slightly in the Champaign-Urbana MSA (-0.2%, -200) and unchanged in the Kankakee MSA. The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Wholesale Trade and Other Services (twelve areas each); Government (eleven areas); Professional & Business Services (ten areas); and Manufacturing and Education & Health Services (nine areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.8 points to 5.1%), the Decatur MSA (-2.7 points to 7.4%) and the Springfield MSA (-2.5 points to 5.1%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the third straight month.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area January 2022* January 2021** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 4.1% 6.4% -2.3 Carbondale-Marion 5.1% 6.9% -1.8 Champaign-Urbana 4.4% 6.3% -1.9 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 5.1% 7.9% -2.8 Danville 6.3% 8.2% -1.9 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 5.3% 7.4% -2.1 Decatur 7.4% 10.1% -2.7 Elgin 5.9% 8.3% -2.4 Kankakee 6.8% 8.7% -1.9 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 5.1% 7.1% -2.0 Peoria 5.9% 8.2% -2.3 Rockford 8.7% 11.1% -2.4 Springfield 5.1% 7.6% -2.5 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.7% 6.7% -2.0 Illinois Statewide 5.3% 7.8% -2.5 * Preliminary I ** Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - January 2022

Metropolitan Area January January Over-the-Year 2022* 2021** Change Bloomington MSA 91,500 84,800 6,700 Carbondale-Marion MSA 55,700 53,800 1,900 Champaign-Urbana MSA 109,700 109,900 -200 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,637,500 3,443,700 193,800 Danville MSA 25,500 25,300 200 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 176,900 171,000 5,900 Decatur MSA 47,400 45,300 2,100 Elgin Metro Division 246,500 232,500 14,000 Kankakee MSA 41,600 41,600 0 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 405,800 393,400 12,400 Peoria MSA 162,000 157,400 4,600 Rockford MSA 141,000 135,600 5,400 Springfield MSA 105,800 100,200 5,600 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 230,500 227,000 3,500 Illinois Statewide 5,846,000 5,579,700 266,300 *Preliminary | **Revised

Labor Market Area Jan 2022 Jan 2021 Over the Year Change Carbondale-Marion MSA 5.1 % 6.9 % -1.8 Jackson County 4.9 % 6.9 % -2.0 Williamson County 5.3 % 7.0 % -1.7 Surrounding Counties Alexander County 7.8 % 9.9 % -2.1 Franklin County 6.2 % 8.0 % -1.8 Johnson County 6.3 % 7.8 % -1.5 Massac County 5.0 % 8.3 % -3.3 Perry County 5.5 % 7.0 % -1.5 Pulaski County 8.9 % 12.1 % -3.2 Randolph County 4.0 % 5.7 % -1.7 Union County 6.2 % 7.7 % -1.5 Harrisburg Area Gallatin County 5.5 % 7.9 % -2.4 Hamilton County 4.2 % 5.6 % -1.4 Hardin County 6.5 % 8.4 % -1.9 Pope County 4.9 % 7.0 % -2.1 Saline County 6.1 % 8.0 % -1.9 White County 4.7 % 6.0 % -1.3 Olney - Mt. Carmel Area Edwards County 4.7 % 6.4 % -1.7 Lawrence County 6.1 % 8.1 % -2.0 Richland County 4.1 % 5.7 % -1.6 Wabash County 4.0 % 6.2 % -2.2 Wayne County 4.7 % 6.1 % -1.4 Other Areas LWIA 23 4.6 % 6.4 % -1.8 LWIA 24 4.8 % 6.8 % -2.0 LWIA 25 5.4 % 7.2 % -1.8 LWIA 26 5.4 % 7.3 % -1.9 Southern EDR 5.4 % 7.3 % -1.9

Southern Illinois Highlights

Carbondale - Marion Area

The January 2022 unemployment rate was 5.1 percent. This was a decrease of -1.8 percentage points from the January 2021 rate of 6.9 percent. Total nonfarm employment in January 2022 increased by +1,900 compared to last January.

Employment increased in Government (+300).

Surrounding Counties

Total nonfarm employment increased by +1,025 compared to January 2021.

Employment gains were posted in Government (+450), Manufacturing (+75), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+50), Educational and Health Services (+50), Information (+25), and Other Services (+25). January payrolls declined in Professional and Business Services (-150), Natural Resources and Mining (-50), or Construction (-25). No change was reported in Financial Activities.

Harrisburg Area Total nonfarm employment increased by +325 compared to January 2021.

Employment gains were posted in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+125), Government (+100), Leisure and Hospitality (+100), Information (+50), Financial Activities (+50), Other Services (+50), Professional and Business Services (+25), and Natural Resources and Mining (+25).

Employment declined in Educational and Health Services (-125), Manufacturing (-75), and Construction (-50).

Olney - Mt. Carmel Area

Total nonfarm employment increased by +600 compared to January 2021.

Employment gains were posted in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+225), Government (+150), Leisure and Hospitality (+100), Other Services (+75), Natural Resources and Mining (+50), Educational and Health Services (+50), and Financial Activities (+25).

Employment declined in Manufacturing (-100). No employment changes were reported in Construction, Professional and Business Services, or Information.

Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.