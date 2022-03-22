Submit Release
El Paso resident writes his first book at 70 yrs old: He says it was part of his "Bucket List" that needed to get done.

It is about the Korean grim reaper

E-book cover release

Bucket list priority for local resident as he writes his first e-book short story for Amazon

EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A long time local El Paso man has decided to release a short story entitled: "Joseung Saja..The Reno Hill Reaper" via the Amazon e-book platform. A 10 year U.S. Army veteran Duane Reynolds is a northeast El Paso resident who had two tours of duty at William Beaumont Medical Center. He worked in the medical profession for most of his professional career and is a local Andress High School alumni of 1969. He received his degree in Broadcasting Communications in 1981 @ Los Angeles City College in California. The scheduled release day for the adventure/science fiction genre is for March the 26th and pre-orders are available and encouraged.

Distribution is available thru Amazon https://www.amazon.com/author/duanereynolds69-._

This is a short story that takes place at a remote military base in the rugged mountains of South Korea. In the story a chance mishap of a group of soldiers leads to a encounter with the Korean messenger of death. This writer has previously written several fantasy football articles in a popular Texas football magazine in the past and has also written an article for the Public Health Department on Tuberculosis in the El Paso city paper. This is his first science fiction story.

Joseung Saja...The Reno Hill Reaper

