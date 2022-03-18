Global Cheese Powder Market Analysis By End User (Household and Industrial)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheese Powder Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Type (Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan, Blue Cheese, American Cheese, Feta, Gouda, Swiss, Asiago, Other Types), Category (Natural, Processed), and By Geography
The Global Cheese Powder Market is accounted for $575.97 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $1,039.40 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Cheese powder is produced by spray drying the mixture of macerated cheese, water & ingredients such as emulsifiers & salts. It can also be made by the addition of whey & water to the mixture and dehydrating it. It is widely used as a seasoning and flavoring agent in various food products. A high-quality cheese powder contains cheese, whey, salt and anti-caking additives. Since there is no standard identity for cheese powder, quality of cheese powders between suppliers varies and may change the components and the taste of the cheese powder. The product has become the best suitable substitute for the hard cheese. The sweet & savory snacks segment is expected to be the largest during the forecast period, owing to rise in per capita disposable incomes and increase in working class people. Europe is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, due to rise in the number of lactose intolerants, changing demographics, busy lifestyles, and increasing access to technology. Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR due to the rapidly growing fast-food industry and changing dietary preferences of people in countries like China and India.
Some of the key players profiled in the Cheese Powder Market include Kerry Group Plc, Kraft Foods Group, Inc. (Kraft Heinz Company), Archer Daniels Midland Company, Land O'lakes, Inc., All American Foods, Lactosan A/S, Aarkay Food Products Ltd, Kanegrade Limited, Commercial Creamery Company, and Dairiconcepts, L.P.
