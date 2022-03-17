Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Fear) of an Establishment Offense: 800 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Fear) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Monday, March 14, 2022, in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

At approximately 11:40 am, the suspects entered an establishment and approached an employee at the listed location. The suspects demanded property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.