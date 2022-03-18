Dr. Brian Myers MD and the Team of Surgery South to be Featured of Close Up Radio

STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In music, there are multi-instrumentalists: musicians who can play almost every instrument well.

General surgeons are like multi-instrumentalists, but while the perception of a general surgeon is a “jack of all trades and master of none,” the general surgeons of Surgery South are virtuosos in most everything they do.

Surgery South is a group practice of general surgeons offering a full range of general surgical services.

Consisting of Dr. Brian Myers, Dr. Shikha Srivastava, Dr. Ahmad Nuriddin, Dr. Jose Fernandez and Dr. Reema Mallick, Surgery South is a diverse practice serving a diverse community.

“I can't think of a profession that is more rewarding,” says Dr. Myers. “We help people, and we make a very real and very significant difference.”

While Surgery South dates back to 1979, it remains at the forefront of the newest modern surgical techniques. The group’s mission to ensure their patients receive the latest, most effective, safe and minimally invasive procedures available to them.

“When I joined the group, there wasn’t anyone else offering advanced, minimally invasive surgeries,” recalls Dr. Myers. “I had just come from a fellowship in minimally invasive surgery, so for me, it allowed me to provide that service within a group of surgeons who were exceptional.”

One of the benefits of the group, says Dr. Myers, is the additional surgical expertise to help with surgery and consultations of complex cases.

“We can all do almost everything that everybody else does, so patients often get the expertise and knowledge of multiple surgeons,” says Dr. Myers. “We always have a partner who's ready to assist at any time, and we will often operate together to facilitate the case and make sure we do things that are in the patient's best interest.”

Each Surgery South surgeon has a special area of interest and is an expert in that area: Dr. Mallick has an interest and experience in thyroid surgery; Dr. Srivastava has interest in breast surgery; Dr. Myers has an interest in advanced reflux surgery; Dr. Fernandez brings the attitude of an acute care surgeon, with a strong background in emergency and urgent general surgery; Dr. Nuriddin has a particular interest in the colon and renal procedures.

“I’m most proud of the quality of our care,” says Dr. Myers. “The people who know our history and pay attention to outcomes understand and appreciate the quality of care patients receive at our practice. They will send us their relatives and their friends because they've seen what we do and they understand the quality of what we do.”

