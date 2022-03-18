Almond Ingredients Market Applications, Trends and Demand Analysis Report Forecast Till 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global Almond Ingredients Market was valued at USD 10.16 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 21.72 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 9.80%.

Almonds ingredients are accessible in varied forms such as milk, piece, and flour. The almonds ingredients are especially appropriate for gluten-intolerant consumers. They are supplemented with minerals, protein, and vitamins, also associated with numerous health benefits.

The statistical data included in the report has been derived from reliable and authentic sources and has been verified and backed by industry experts to help readers formulate strategic investment plans. The report studies financial information gathered by extensive primary and secondary research to offer accurate market insights. The report also offers a holistic overview of the market share, market size, market revenue growth, and segments and sub-segments along with strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants. The report also emphasizes nascent market segments and provides insights into the growth prospects and opportunities.

The report offers a panoramic view of competitive landscape of the global market to offer key insights into the key players and their business expansion plans. It also offers critical insights into their financial status, global position, product portfolio, revenue and gross profit margins, and technological and research developments. It further sheds lights on M&A activities, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, deals, and product launches among others. The research study deploys advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer deeper insights into key players.

Key Participants:

The key players in the almond ingredients industry include Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Olam International Limited (Singapore), Barry Callebaut Group (Switzerland), Blue Diamond Growers (US), John B. Sanfilippo & Son (US), Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts (Spain), Savencia SA (France), Kanegrade Limited(UK), The Wonderful Company (US), Harris Woolf California Almonds (US), Treehouse California Almond (US), Royal Nut Company (Australia), and Döhler GmbH (Germany).

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• By application, the almond ingredients market has been categorized into Snacks & bars, Milk substitutes & ice creams, Bakery & confectionery, nut & seed butters, RTE cereals and others. The snacks and bars category holds the fastest and largest segment in the industry due to the increase in consciousness about health benefits associated with almonds, which include lower blood sugar levels, lower cholesterol levels, and decreased blood pressure.

• By type, the market has categorized into the dry whole, pieces, paste, flour, and milk almonds. Among these whole segment occupied the largest industry share due to the rise in production and relaxed trade regulations among prominent consumer-based countries such as China, India, the U.S, among others.

• The European industry is estimated to be the fastest-growing in the global almond ingredients market during the forecast period. The growing demand for natural and low-sugar components in the region is also high, which drives the industry. The society and urbanization, awareness of a healthy diet, witnessed to develop most of this industry during the forecast period.

• Over the past two decades, almond farmers have effectively reduced the amount of water needed to grow a pound of these by 33 percent via improved production practices and the implementation of efficient micro-irrigation technology. By 2025, the California almond community requires to reduce the quantity of water used to grow a pound of by an additional 20 percent.

• Almonds grow in a shell, shielded by a hull, on a tree: products conventionally used for livestock bedding, dairy feed, and electricity generation. Altering markets for these coproducts are spurring innovation for higher-value uses, both economically and environmentally, with promising leads in the areas of recycled plastics, fuel, beer, and more.

Market Segmentation:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Whole almonds

• Almond pieces

• Almond paste

• Almond flour

• Almond milk

• Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Snacks & bars

• Milk substitutes & ice creams

• Bakery & confectionery

• Nut & seed butter

• RTE cereals

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

Identifying the basic business drivers, challenges, and tactics adopted:

• The report provides intrinsic details and fluctuating aspects that influence the commercial dynamics of the Almond Ingredients market along with integral factors of the rise in the demand for the product have been mapped across vital geographical regions.

• An overview of the multifarious applications, business areas and the latest trends observed in the industry has been laid out by this study.

• Various challenges overlooking the business and the numerous strategies employed by the industry players for successful marketing of the product have also been illustrated.

• The research inspects the sales channels (indirect, direct, and marketing) that companies have chosen for the primary product distributors and the superior clientele of the market.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

