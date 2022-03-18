Comfort and Love Senior Care Homes brings the future of aging to Wichita, Kansas
Comfort and Love Senior Care Homes has opened a new home plus senior care home in Wichita, Kansas.WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfort and Love Senior Care Homes brings the future of aging to Wichita
As Wichita’s senior-aged population continues to expand to include baby boomers, a new, upscale, state-of-the-art assisted living and memory care senior care home has opened to house seniors who want all the luxury and comfort of home, but with an expert care team equipped with the latest in senior care technology.
Comfort and Love Senior Care Homes chose the plot of land near East 21st and North 127th Streets, across from Church of the Magdalen and adjacent to Trinity Academy, for the area’s growth and proximity to families with loved ones who need more care than they can provide.
“Our comfort and love home uses technology that is much more advanced than other places I've been, and the excellent staff-to-resident ratio makes a huge difference in the quality of care," said Joseph Greaves, president. “Comfort and Love takes senior assisted and memory care to a new level of personal care. It offers safe accommodations with spacious private rooms, full baths, and a personal chef. This is like no other home plus or assisted living environment I have seen.”
The home provides a six-to-one staffing ratio compared to the industry average of fifteen-to-one. It uses a state-of-the-art PuriFi air purification systems that reduce airborne COVID-19 by 95 percent within 30 minutes. The home also uses CarePredict health care monitoring technology to stay one step ahead of residents’ health care needs. Additionally, it offers purified drinking water, uses non-toxic natural cleaners, has a professional chef, activities for residents, and support to family and friends that includes regularly scheduled support group meetings so they can connect to others with shared experiences.
“I'm proud to be part of such an attentive, compassionate approach to caring for seniors in a home environment,” said Becky Papa, Executive Director. “Comfort and Love gives us the tools to ensure residents continue their superior quality of life.”
The company’s CEO, Jim Guarino, spearheaded the selection of its east Wichita location. “We chose to open here because we saw a need for a smaller, technologically advanced, highly attentive care home.”
According to Guarino, who serves on the board of advisors for the Residential Assisted Living National Association (RALNA) and has written bestselling books on senior housing, Wichita has desirable demographics and now has a top-level senior care home. “Wichita is a wonderful city that deserves to have world-class services available for its citizens, so we knew comfort and love would fit right in,” he said. “Our mission is to serve our residents, their families, and our care team by providing an uplifting, dignified, and affirming place to live, visit, and work.”
The two homes at 2062 N. Garnett St. each offer space for 12 residents. The company plans to add a third home later this year. Families wanting to place loved ones at Comfort and Love can call 316-260-4330 or visit www.comfortandlove.com for more information.
-end-
Robin Hartzell
Punchy PR
+1 316-305-4660
robin.hartzell@punchypr.com