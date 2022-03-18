NDDOT extends load restriction order for areas of southern North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – Load restrictions will be extended on North Dakota highways in the southwest, southeast, and central regions beginning Monday, March 21, 2022, at 7 a.m. CT.

Motorists can find detailed information on load restriction orders by visiting http://www.dot.nd.gov/loadlimitinfo.asp.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

