MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, March 7, 2022 to Monday, March 14, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, March 7, 2022, through Monday, March 14, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 31 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, March 7, 2022

A BB gun was recovered in 15th Street and F Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-032-246

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

A Bushmaster XM15-E25 assault rifle was recovered in the 1600 block of 28th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-032-382

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a BB gun were recovered in the 4600 block of Benning Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-032-527

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of 23rd Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old James Emon Pass, of Hampton, GA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-032-620

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1500 block of Butler Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 55-year-old David Mathew Wilkins, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-032-766

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Sherman Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Dawit Samuel Guevara, of Northwest, D.C., for Murder II and Destruction of Property. CCN: 22-032-871

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

A Taurus PT-92-AF 9mm caliber handgun, a Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver, a Charter Arms Undercover .38 caliber revolver, an Armi F. LLI Poli GT380 .380 caliber handgun, and a Taurus PT-92AF 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2700 block of Unicorn Lane, Northwest. CCN: 22-032-999

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-033-161

A Kel-Tec P3AT .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 61-year-old Harold Crump Holden, Sr., of Northeast, D.C., for Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Felon in Possession, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-033-171

A Springfield Armory XDS-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Derrick Phillips, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-033-290

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-033-317

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-033-385

Thursday, March 10, 2022

A BB gun was recovered in the 600 block of Keefer Place, Northwest. CCN: 22-033-790

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Kenilworth Terrace, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-033-825

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Trenton Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-033-854

Friday, March 11, 2022

A Browning BDM 9mm caliber was recovered in the 100 block of Joliet Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Edward Raymond James, of Northeast, D.C., and 19-year-old Lorenzo Bell, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-034-314

Saturday, March 12, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 6700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Leonardo Rivera Castro, of Centreville, VA, for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-034-621

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 900 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Delonte Jackson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Tampering of GPS Device, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Destruction of Property. CCN: 22-034-853

Sunday, March 13, 2022

A Taurus Millennium G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of 9th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Keith Dana Steedly, of Landover, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, No Permit, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-034-938

A Smith & Wesson 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Wahler Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Melvin Creel, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-034-997

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block Cloud Place, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Taiquan Gales, of Northeast, D.C., and 30-year-old Erica Morrell, of Lanham, MD, for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-035-107

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 300 block of P Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Ty’darius Tyrese Jones, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition. CCN: 22-035-173

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson ST9 SD9VE .357 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Jamal Julious Abrams, Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-035-198

Monday, March 14, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Anderson Ja’Sean, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and National Firearms. CCN: 22-035-529

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

###