2022-2023 Maine Education Financial System (MEFS) Budget Upload Now Open

It is that time of the year again for each School Administrative Unit (SAU) and Career & Technical Regions to submit their school budgets. Per 20-A M.R.S. Chapter 606-B, school district budget uploads are due within 30 days of the school budget passing, or by August 15, whichever comes later.

Municipal School Units and Charter Schools must upload the budget expenditure and revenue files to MEFS. Budget backup consisting of the school budget warrant articles, budget meeting minutes, vote declaration of the referendum (if required), and a copy of the successfully uploaded budget expenditure text file, must be sent via email to Denise Towers.

Regional School Units, School Administrative Districts, Community School Districts must upload the budget expenditure and revenue files to MEFS and complete the EF-M-46 in NEO. Budget backup consisting of the school budget warrant articles, budget meeting minutes, vote declaration of the referendum (if required), and a copy of the successfully uploaded budget expenditure text file, must be sent via email to Denise Towers.

Career & Technical Regions must upload the budget expenditure and revenue files to MEFS and complete the EF-M-46V in NEO. Budget backup consisting of a copy of the budget presented at the time of the vote, the meeting minutes approving the budget, and a copy of the successfully uploaded budget expenditure text file, must be sent via email to Denise Towers.

Budget uploads to MEFS must reconcile to the budget warrant articles and other supporting documents.

For more information or assistance, please contact Denise Towers at 624-6863 or Mary Randall at 446-4148.