Attorney General Ford Joins the Consul of Mexico in Las Vegas in Public Service Announcements to the Hispanic and Immigrant Communities

Carson City, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced he has joined efforts with the Consul of Mexico in Las Vegas, Julian Escutia, to send a message of support to the Hispanic and immigrant community with four public service announcement (PSA) videos.

Over the next several weeks, the Office of the Nevada Attorney General and the Mexican Consulate will share the PSA videos (recorded in Spanish) that focus on domestic violence, human trafficking, fraud prevention and notario fraud in an effort to reach the most vulnerable in these communities.

“As Attorney General, it is my job to ensure rights of every Nevadan are protected, said AG Ford.“We will continue to work with the Mexican consulate to drive that message home to the Hispanic and immigrant communities here in our state.”

The goal of the PSA campaign is to reassure every Nevadan, regardless of their immigration status, they have rights and make them aware that they may benefit from resources and programs offered by the Attorney General’s Office, the Consulate of Mexico, and other organizations.

The PSA’s will air on Telemundo and Univision and shared on the social media accounts for both the Mexican Consulate and the Nevada Attorney General’s Office. View the PSA’s online here.

