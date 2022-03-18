Kotlik Man Indicted For the Strangulation Murder of Girlfriend and Stabbing of Family Dog

March 17, 2022

(Bethel, AK) – On March 15, 2022, a Bethel grand jury indicted 44-year-old Pius Teeluk on one count of Murder in the First Degree, two counts of Murder in the Second Degree , and one count of Cruelty to Animals. The indictment is based on an incident that occurred in Kotlik, Alaska on the morning of March 10, 2022. Pius Teeluk is alleged to have stabbed and killed the family dog and then strangled girlfriend Marie Unok.

If convicted at trial, Mr. Teeluk faces a sentence of up to 99 years imprisonment.

The Alaska State Troopers investigated this incident. Anyone with additional information related to the charges against Mr. Teeluk is asked to contact the Bethel Trooper Post.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

On March 13, District Court Judge William Montgomery set Mr. Teeluk’s bail at $250,000 with conditions at his first appearance prior to indictment.

CONTACT: Bethel District Attorney R. Christopher Knowles at (907) 543-2055

Department Media Contact:Assistant Attorney General Grace Lee or Assistant Attorney General Daniel Cicciatore.