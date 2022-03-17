Lake Cascade and Payette Lake ice conditions - March 17, 2022

On Thursday, March 17 we checked surface and ice conditions on Cascade and Payette Lakes. Recent warm temperatures have compacted the ice layer into a uniform layer of clear ice. We did not observe very much, if any, snow on top of the ice which can make travel (on foot and motorized) more difficult. Please be careful out there. While conditions remain safe for ice fishing at both lakes, we urge anglers to use caution if accessing Cascade Lake at Van Wyck and Payette Lake at Mile High due to deteriorating edge conditions (see pictures below). Remember, on Payette Lake we do not recommend any motorized forms of travel, as ice thickness can vary widely. If you are planning on taking a snowmobile out on Lake Cascade, we highly recommend using "scratchers" or air-cooled machines to avoid overheating.

Lake Cascade

On Lake Cascade, I visited Poison Creek on Wednesday, March 16 and Van Wyck on Thursday, March 17 and recorded ice conditions approximately 150 yards from the access areas. At both access areas, I recorded a 20 inch layer of solid, clear ice with little to no snow on the surface. The edge conditions immediately around the Van Wyck boat ramp area were deteriorated (see below).

Payette Lake

On Payette Lake, I visited the Mile High Marina access area on March 17 and recorded ice conditions approximately 150 yards rom the boat ramp. I recorded a 14.5 inch layer of solid, clear ice with little to no snow on the surface. The edge conditions immediately around the Mile High boat ramp area were deteriorated (see below).

Ice conditions and thickness can vary greatly in a given area. Drill holes and check for yourself - use caution and don't go alone. Ice can be very thin along cracks as ice sheets expand and contract, as well as near any current from rivers or creeks entering the lake. Be careful out there and watch out for each other!

Printed maps of ice fishing access areas on Lake Cascade and Horsethief Reservoir are available at local tackle shops in Cascade and McCall, as well as the Fish and Game offices in McCall and Nampa. For fishing regulations, recommended species, and other information for the McCall area, visit the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Fishing Planner, or contact the McCall Fish and Game office at (208) 634-8137. Good luck and stay safe out there!