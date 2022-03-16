Sweden hosts UN conference on deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Yemen

SWEDEN, March 16 - Sweden, together with Switzerland and the UN, is hosting an international pledging conference for Yemen on 16 March. The aim is to mobilise continued support to the UN-led humanitarian response in Yemen, which faces growing challenges due the war in Ukraine.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres will open the conference and Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde will represent Sweden. UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also take part.

Yemen is currently suffering one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. More than 23 million people are in need of help and protection, as the situation has deteriorated due to intensified fighting and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the war in Ukraine, prices for vital foods and fuel are rising, resulting in a dramatic increase in the cost of the humanitarian response. While Sweden and the international community join forces to respond to the acute humanitarian situation in Ukraine, engagement in other humanitarian crises such as the one in Yemen must continue.

“The situation in Yemen is acute. We must do everything we can to alleviate the suffering. Millions of people are on the brink of famine, and many are at risk of dying. A concerted effort is needed to gather resources so that acute life-saving efforts can continue,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde.

This is the fifth year that Sweden and Switzerland co-host the annual pledging conference. UN Secretary-General António Guterres will lead the conference , together with Ms Linde and President of the Swiss Federation and head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis, and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie will share her impressions from her travels in Yemen last week.

In conjunction with the pledging conference, Sweden and Switzerland will host a side event on the role of womenin the humanitarian response, and Minister for International Development Cooperation Matilda Ernkrans will deliver the opening address. Participants include UNICEF’s Executive Director Catherine Russell and leading women representatives from Yemeni civil society.

“Humanitarian organisations in Yemen are working in a very difficult environment. We want to highlight the particular challenges facing women humanitarian staff and the important work they carry out there,” says Ms Ernkrans.

The pledging conference will be streamed on a live webcast on UN Web TV on 16 March at 14.30. The side event on the role of Yemeni women will be streamed live on Youtube on 16 March at 12.45.

Press release from OCHA: Donors Meet to Pledge Support for Humanitarian Response in Yemen