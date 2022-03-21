Fifteenth Annual Dallas Pottery Invitational Promises Unique Functional Ceramic Wares Viewed In A Spectacular Location
Dallas Pottery Invitational
Attend, View and purchase functional pottery from leading artists
Stop by and be amazed by the variety and design creativity of these exceptional artists”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fifteenth annual Dallas Pottery Invitational will be held from April 8th - April 10th at the Empire Room, located at 1225 North Riverfront Blvd. in the Design District, Dallas, Texas 75207. The event is free and open to the public with plenty of no-cost on site parking.
The Dallas Pottery Invitational will present thirteen of the country’s most renowned Functional Potters, who will be displaying and selling hundreds of one-of-a-kind pieces of ceramic art.
With safety in mind access to the show will be mask mandatory. Outside, on the patio, masks will be optional, fine wines and delicious hors d’oeuvres will be served Friday night. On Saturday, Houndstooth Coffee will serve beverages on the patio. Anyone who purchases a cup will get complimentary coffee.
On Sunday April 10th, from Noon - 4pm. Our special guest, Sage Blooms, will be designing distinct, personal flower arrangements free to those who purchase any vessel that will hold water.
For more information please visit dallaspotteryinvitational.com
About the Dallas Pottery Invitational
This annual spring show has been developed to widen public knowledge about the
breadth and depth of functional ceramics today. Each year, since 2008 these shows are a unique opportunity for collectors and the art buying public to talk to the individual artists while viewing their work . Six to seven artists form a core group that present their work each year.The other participants vary from year to year so the public will always be introduced to new clay voices from across the nation. For more information about the show please visit www.dallaspotteryinvitational.com
About RAFT, (The Rosenfield Art Foundation in Texas)
RAFT, (The Rosenfield Art Foundation in Texas) sustains the mission of the Dallas Pottery Invitational which is an annual spring show and sale. Dedicated to exposing the art buying community to excellent utilitarian clay art with the goal of increasing the use of functional art items in each collector’s daily life.
