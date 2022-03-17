Outbound Contact Center Software Leader Convoso to Speak and Sponsor at 3-Day Industry Event LeadsCon in Las Vegas
Platinum event sponsor Convoso will host one panel, two booths, and two receptions at the annual gathering of lead generation industry professionalsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Convoso, omnichannel contact center software provider, will be an exhibitor and speaker at the annual lead generation networking event LeadsCon March 21-23, 2022 at The Paris in Las Vegas, that brings together the performance marketing community and lead generation professionals.
Convoso is not only a platinum sponsor of the event, but will co-host two different receptions as well as a March Madness happy hour Tuesday at 4pm with a special guest. The company will also host a panel discussion addressing top concerns for lead buyers and sellers operating outbound contact centers.
“We are excited to have a large team attending LeadsCon this year,,” said Convoso CEO and Co-Founder Nima Hakimi. “We always look forward to meeting with our customers in the lead gen space, as well as partners and other performance marketers. We love sharing our hard won knowledge and best practices about how to navigate and be effective in this industry.”
The LeadsCon 2022 Panel Discussion, “The Questions You Should Be Asking Your Dialer Manager to Boost Profits,“ will take place March 22 at 11:35am PT
Panelists include:
Nima Hakimi, CEO & Co-Founder of Convoso
Rob Bayer, President of Anomaly Squared
Brian Roulstone, SVP Call Product & Operations at SmartFinancial
Outbound call centers need to be on top of operational efficiencies to achieve ROI. Panelists will discuss the following topics to give attendees insights into improving productivity and profitability.
CONTACT RATES: Factors hurting contact rate [Poor DID Reputation, STIR/SHAKEN, Increased Spam/Scam likely, Voicemail]
LEAD/LIST ROUTING: Range appropriate lines, number of outreach attempts, lead sources, right analytics to make strategic decisions
METRICS VISIBILITY: Understanding agent and lead performance by tracking the right metric and calculating cost per acquisition
AGENT EFFICIENCY AND MORALE: Avoid wasted time; Good data improves morale; Hire the right dialer manager
Related topics around improving contact center performance for lead generation can be found on the Convoso blog.
About Convoso
Convoso is the industry leader of omnichannel contact center software for sales and lead generation teams. Since 2006, Convoso has continuously innovated its cloud based dialer solution to help outbound call centers drive profitability while supporting compliance with TCPA and other regulations.
About LeadsCon
LeadsCon brings together performance marketers from across the globe for the largest lead generation event of the year. Executive-level speakers provide new strategies and unique insights to start nurturing and converting more quality leads. LeadsCon 2022 will offer two days of in-person networking and content featuring the top experts in lead gen and performance marketing.
Cory Plachy
Convoso
press@convoso.com