VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Beware of Scams as Tax-Filing Deadline Approaches
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
- Tax-related identity theft is when a target’s personal information is stolen so that a scammer can file a tax return claiming a fraudulent refund.
- The tax gift card scam occurs when scammers forge fraudulent tax bills to give to targets, convincing the target to pay the fee with gift cards.
- Examples of refund-recalculation scams are when scammers send phishing emails to targets, making the email look like a tax-refund payment or a recalculation of a tax refund—attaching a link to input personal information to claim the refund.
- During June and July of 2021, the IRS received a record number of reports about stimulus-payment scams. Scammers impersonate the IRS and tell targets that the target is eligible for a stimulus payment—claiming personal information is needed for the payment to be sent.
- Scammers may pretend to be an independent organization within the IRS called Taxpayer Advocate Services, and spoof caller ID to make targets believe a legitimate call from TAS is being received. Once the call is received or returned, scammers will phish for personal information.
- When seeking a new tax preparer, look for one who is available year-round;
- Ask a potential tax preparer to show an IRS Preparer Tax Identification Number—all legitimate preparers will be able to provide one;
- Make sure that refunds will be sent to the taxpayer and not a tax preparer;
- Know that a letter from the IRS about an unfiled tax return is a scam;
- Recognize that any notices from the IRS about online accounts being created, accessed or disabled when no action was taken are often scams; and
- Pay attention for any received wages or other income from an unknown employer as it could be a sign of identity theft.
# # # The Florida Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division issues Consumer Alerts to inform Floridians of emerging scams, new methods used to commit fraud, increased reports of common scams, or any other deceptive practice. Consumer Alerts are designed to notify Floridians about scams and available refunds in an effort to prevent financial losses or other harm caused by deceptive practices. Anyone encountering a scam should report the incident to the Florida Attorney General's Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.