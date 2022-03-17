2022 Sands China Macao International 10K kicks off this Sunday

MACAU, March 17 - Organized by the Sports Bureau of Macao SAR Government and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, and title-sponsored by Sands China Ltd., the 2022 Sands China Macao International 10K kicks off on 20 March (Sunday). The Organizing Committee held a pre-event press conference today (17 March) to introduce the competition details and relevant information. The press conference was attended by: Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Dr. Wilfred Wong, President of Sands China Ltd.; Mr. Lam Hin Fu, President of the General Association of Athletics of Macau; Mr. Allen Lau and Ms. Christine Lam, Vice Presidents of the Sports Bureau.

Participants must pay attention to and comply with anti-epidemic measures

In view of the change in the pandemic situation in the nearby region and in accordance with the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau, to ensure that the 2022 Sands China Macao International 10K will be held under safe conditions, the Organizing Committee requires all participants to hold a valid proof of negative COVID test result within 24 hours before allowed to join the race. Complimentary COVID test are available to all participants on 19 March at the Macao Forum Nucleic Acid Testing Station from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and the Pac On Ferry Terminal Nucleic Acid Testing Station from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Participants may make a COVID test appointment starting from 9 am on 18 March at https://app.ssm.gov.mo/sandsmacao10krnatestbook2022. The participant’s name and the details of the ID used for registration are required when making the appointment. Non-Macao residents who registered with an ID other than their passport, such as a Non-resident Worker’s Identification Card, must also bring along their passports for the test.

Participants are reminded that they must present the valid COVID test result and the Macao Health Code to the staff, wear a mask and anti-epidemic identification wristband and undergoing temperature check upon entering the venue on race day.

Participants who have yet to collect their bib are reminded to collect their bib, timing chip, anti-epidemic identification wristband and information document at the Olympic Sports Centre – Indoor Pavilion between 12:00 noon and 9:00 p.m. from today to 18 March and between 12:00 noon and 10:00 p.m. on 19 March, upon presentation of their registration receipt, ID and a proof of COVID vaccination (2 doses completed by 6 March). Participants who are unable to collect the items may authorize another person to collect on his/her behalf by signing the authorization on the registration receipt. The person collecting must present his/her ID, the registration receipt, a copy of the participant’s ID and a proof of COVID vaccination.

Entrance and storage times

The starting shot for the 2022 Sands China Macao International 10K Fun Run will sound at 7 a.m., and the 10K race at 7:30 a.m. from the starting line at Sai Van Lake Square. The Fun Run route will cross over the Sai Van Bridge and the finishing line will be in the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. The 10K race route will run through Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, pass the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre, and cross the Sai Van Bridge to reach the finishing line in the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

To ensure the race proceeds in an orderly manner, the Organizing Committee has limited the closing time of the start area. Participants who are unable to enter the start area in time will be unable to join the competition. Time limit applies to both the 10K and the Fun Run; participants who are unable to complete the race within the time limit must leave the race course in accordance with the arrangements specified by the Organizing Committee.

Race Category Start Area Closing Time Start Time Time Limit Finish Time Fun Run 06:50 07:00 1 hr 15 mins 08:15 10K 07:10 07:30 1 hr 40 mins 09:10

Participants who need to store their personal belongings can go to the storage area at Sai Van Lake Square between 5:30 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. to deposit their belongings, and collect them again by presenting their bib at the ground area of the Olympics Sports Centre - Aquatic Centre between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. To avoid late entry to the start area, the Organizing Committee reminds participants to arrive at the venue early for going through checks in order to fulfil anti-epidemic requirements and for depositing their personal belongings.

The “Macao 10K” mobile app, downloadable via App Store and Google Play, has also been launched for the convenience of the participants to access to news about the race, to learn about the race course, to check the race results and to share the results on social media.

Activities to enhance the atmosphere of the event

The “Sands 10K Presents: The FUNkiest Costume Award” will again be held this year. All race participants are welcome to join this activity, for which they are required to upload a photo wearing a costume that showcases the diverse cultural characteristics of Macao, together with their number bib, via the “Macao 10K” mobile app between 9:00 a.m. on 19 March and 9:00 am on 20 March. The entrants are required to finish the race in their costume. Ten winners will be selected, each receiving prizes including hotel accommodation and F&B vouchers.

To intensify the festive atmosphere, promotional activities will be held at the Lion Square of the Venetian Macao, between from 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m. on 19 and 20 March. A WeChat game has also been launched and is available to be played between 14 and 20 March which allows the public to learn more about long-distance running sport.

Traffic control measures will be implemented during the race

To cooperate with the competition arrangements, traffic along the race course will be restricted on 20 March (Sunday) from 3:00 a.m. and completely cordoned off from 4:30 a.m. During the event, the Sai Van Bridge (from Taipa to Macao) will be used as part of the race course and the public are kindly requested to use the Friendship Bridge when travelling between the Macao Peninsula and Taipa.

To reduce the impact on traffic, the race course will be reopened in sections: the Sai Van Lake Square and Rua da Torre de Macau at 8:30 a.m., Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen and Sai Van Bridge at 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. respectively, and Rotunda dos Jogos da Ásia Oriental together with the rest of the race course will be successively open to traffic after the race finishes. The Organizing Committee urges the public to take note of the temporary diversion measures, plan travel routes in advance, pay attention to the diversion signs and follow the instructions of the police officers.

The Organizing Committee reminds participants to prepare well for the competition, including appropriate practice, a balanced diet and enough rest, and to carefully read and fully understand the competition regulations. During the event, participants should monitor their physical condition closely and immediately seek medical attention from the on-site staff if experiencing any physical discomfort. On the day of the event, the Organizing Committee will set up supply stations along the course to provide participants with drinking water and energy-boosting food. In order to ensure the safety of all participants, only drinks and food provided by these supply stations can be consumed during the competition, otherwise the Organizers reserve the right to disqualify participants for failure to comply.

The Organizing Committee would also like to remind all participants that they must comply with Macao’s Law No. 2/2004 on the Prevention, Control and Treatment of Infectious Diseases, pay attention to and cooperate with the anti-pandemic measures of the Macao SAR Government.

For race regulations and details, please visit the official website www.macao10k.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, Youtube and Douyin channels, the “澳門體育”(Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account for the latest information.