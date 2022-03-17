Bergen County Personal Injury Lawyers Announce In-person Jury Trials Return

Hackensack Injury Lawyers - Bergen Law Bergen Law - Car Accident Lawyers Bergen Law Personal Injury Lawyers

Bergen Law announces resumption of in-person jury trials and recent ruling that classifies settlement agreements involving public entities as public records.

The personal injury attorneys from Bergen Law have won 100s of cases on behalf of their NJ clients, and "are committed to keeping Bergen County residents apprised of the latest updates in legal news."" — Douglas Standriff, Esq.

MAYWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackensack injury lawyer Douglas Standriff and his associate Marissa Messinger, Esq., are the area's preferred personal injury and car accident lawyers.

Residents of Maywood, Hackensack, Paramus, Teaneck, Bergenfield, River Edge, Rochelle Park, Saddle River, Lodi, and the Bergen County towns turn to Bergen Law's expert personal injury lawyers for exceptional legal representation as well as updates on legal issues:

In-Person Jury Trials Resume

Beginning March 14, 2022, the Bergen County Superior Court will resume in-person jury trials. This applies to personal injury matters, including dog bite cases, car accident cases, and other civil matters. Jury selection will be held remotely, and the jurors chosen to decide the cases attend in-person trials at the courthouse. Lawyers and judges will be in the courtroom with the jurors during trials..

Settlement Agreements with Public Employees are Matters of Public Record in New Jersey

The New Jersey Supreme Court ruled on March 7, 2022, that attorneys will no longer be permitted to arrange private settlements of cases involving wrongful conduct by public officials and employees. Settlement agreements involving public entities are public records that must be made available to members of the public. In a recent case involving criminal conduct by a corrections officer who was later allowed to retire in good standing with a partial pension, despite the wrongdoing, the settlement of the civil case against him is to be a public document available to members of the public.

Need the Best Bergen County Personal Injury Lawyer?

If you want to receive the substantial compensation to which you may be entitled after being injured in Bergen County by a motorcycle, car, truck, or slip and fall accident or bitten by someone else's dog, it's crucial to obtain the representation of a Bergen County personal injury lawyer.

