Chief Justice’s State of the Judiciary address touts courts’ pandemic response

Delivering her first State of the Judiciary speech in two years, Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye declared that, during the pandemic, “the judiciary has been resolute and resilient in our commitment to access, fairness, and equal justice.” After “the pandemic crashed into our lives,” she said, “we didn’t wring our hands, we didn’t complain, we just kept going and doing.”
