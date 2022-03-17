PSD News Release: DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY SHERIFF DIVISION PROMOTES NEW LIEUTENANTS IN OFFICIAL PINNING CEREMONY

HONOLULU – Three (3) Deputy Sheriff Sergeants were promoted to Lieutenant today at an official promotion and pinning ceremony.

Two of the new lieutenants will be on Oahu and one on Maui. The three deputies were officially presented with their new badges and a certificate of promotion by Director Max Otani, Deputy Director for Law Enforcement Jordan Lowe and State Sheriff William “Billy” Oku Jr. Family members and colleagues then came up to pin their new lieutenant badges and shoulder bars.

The Public Safety Director, Deputy Director for Law Enforcement and Sheriff all acknowledged their well-deserved promotions and emphasized the importance of their new role as managers and leaders for all the Deputies who will serve under their command.

“Congratulations to our new lieutenants Darryl Ng, Ezra Furtado Jr. and Geoffrey Hicks for this well-deserved accomplishment,” said Sheriff Oku. “All three deputies have been serving as acting lieutenants. They earned the official promotion and I know they will continue to provide excellence in leadership.”

Pictures of the ceremony can be found here (names and titles are included in the picture comments): https://www.dropbox.com/s/dh8ku6jk57nn06v/Lt%20Furtado%20Jr.jpg?dl=0

