A Historic Win: Global Leaders Negotiate A Legally Binding Treaty to End Plastic Pollution
World leaders gathered in Nairobi, Kenya for a historic event to end plastic pollution by 2024.
We currently dump 11 million metric tons of plastic into the ocean each year and this figure is projected to double by 2030 and nearly triple by 2040.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There's no doubt the world is drowning in plastic. According to the UNEP, plastic pollution soared from two million tonnes in 1950, to 348 million tonnes in 2017, becoming a global industry valued at $522.6 billion. The impact of plastic pollution and production amplifies the “planetary crisis” of climate change, biodiversity loss, air pollution, and direct harm to human health.
— Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP
On March 3, 2022, 175 global leaders came together to address the full lifecycle of plastic. This event is considered the most important multilateral environmental agreement since the 2016 Paris Climate Accord. The agreement, entitled: “End Plastic Pollution: Towards an internationally legally binding instrument” was adopted after three days of negotiations.
“It is an insurance policy for this generation and future ones, so they may live with plastic and not be doomed by it.” said Anderson.
The resolution is three-fold and aims to address plastic from its production, design, and disposal. Creating a circular economy to address plastic pollution focuses on three core principles. The first is aimed at eliminating all unnecessary plastic items such as those used in single-use plastic and CPGs (consumer packaged goods). The second principle is centered around innovation and design of 100% recyclable, reusable, or compostable plastics still being distributed. The third core principle aims to keep all plastic items circulating in the economy and out of our marine and land ecosystems.
“No area of the planet is left untouched by plastic pollution, from deep sea sediment, to Mount Everest. The planet deserves a truly multilateral solution to this scourge that affects us all. An agreement that speaks from source to sea." said UN Environment Assembly, the Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed.
By 2024, these ambitious targets will set the stage for an international legally binding plastic revolution. This revolution will also focus on “diverse alternatives” to plastics through natural materials. Through this MEA, we hope to see underserved nations gain equal access to greentech and innovation. A fair distribution of resources in both finance and technology is essential to the success of the agreement. Resources will need to be retrofitted to address the specific needs of each country, especially those with a tremendous lack of plastic waste management systems.
Only time will tell if this agreement will help solve the global plastic problem, but it is bold step in the right direction.
About Us
The Orang Utan Republik Foundation (OURF) (www.orangutanrepublik.org) is a 501(c)(3) publicly supported charity with a mission to save wild orangutans through education initiatives and innovative, collaborative projects. It also serves as the US chapter of The Orangutan Project expanding its reach and support to over a dozen orangutan support organizations in Indonesia and Malaysia (www. the orangutan project.org). OURF is concerned about major global environmental issues such as plastic waste as well as those impacting the health and well-being of orangutans and other rainforest biodiversity.
