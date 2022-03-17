Submit Release
Suspects and Vehicle Sought in Burglary Two and Destruction of Property Offenses in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and vehicle in reference to Burglary Two and Destruction of Property offenses that occurred on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the First District.

 

In each of the below offenses, the suspects forced entry into businesses at the listed locations. Additionally, in each of the Burglary Two offenses, the suspects took property then fled the scene in a vehicle. The offenses are listed below:

 

  • Burglary Two: At approximately 1:58 am, in the 700 block of 8th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-036-373
  • Burglary Two: At approximately 2:27 am, in the 200 block of 7th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-036-364
  • Burglary Two: At approximately 2:38 am, in the 1300 block of 4th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-036-357
  • Burglary Two: At approximately 2:38 am, in the 1300 block of 4th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-036-399
  • Destruction of Property: At approximately 3:01 am, in the 1100 block of 4th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-036-359
  • Destruction of Property: At approximately 3:01 am, in the Unit block of District Square, Southwest. CCN: 22-036-374
  • Burglary Two: At approximately 3:09 am, in the 700 block of Wharf Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-036-369
  • Destruction of Property: At approximately 3:43 am, in the 1100 block of H Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-036-363

 

The suspects and vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals and/or this vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

